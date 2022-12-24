With the holidays coming up, cars are traveling down U.S. Highway 280. Family members are arriving at one’s doorsteps. Food is being prepared and gatherings are beginning.
Russell Medical Center has some tips on how to stay well and safe for this holiday season. Dr. Michele Goldhagen, c, said the main illnesses they are seeing this season are the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
“All the normal winter viruses,” she said. “As the cold weather increases, people have a tendency to congest more inside and so there's more of that transmission capability.”
Goldhagen said the good news is many of these viruses can be treated at home. Over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol or Advil can help decrease symptoms as well as decongestants. She said of course check to make sure over-the-counter drugs can be used with any prescription medicine an individual may be taking.
There also are some preventative ways to stay healthy this holiday season. When traveling, while planes may no longer require them, Goldhagen said having a mask on hand is a good idea in case there is someone nearby who is coughing or sneezing.
If people are traveling by car, she said to keep the recycled air off if there’s a lot of people. Also travelers should try to take breaks to help prevent blood clotting, and use sanitizer often between stops.
“If you are sick, really the best thing is just not to travel,” Goldhagen said. “I know holidays are a great time for families to get together and to be together. But you don't want to leave any remnants of COVID or flu or anything behind when the day is over.”
With family gatherings, Goldhagen said one way to help decrease a transmission of germs is by doing air hugs and air kisses. She said a lot of respiratory diseases are passed through close contact so limiting that in some ways can go a long way.
However, it’s not only illnesses that the Lake Martin area may need to be prepared for, but this Christmas weekend temperatures are also expected to dip as low as 11 degrees.
As a preventive measure, Goldhagen said to try to limit your time outside and when you are outside, dress for the weather. She said this can be done by prioritizing keeping your head and feet warm as those are areas people tend to lose a lot of body heat.
According to Mayo Clinic, cold weather without proper protection can lead to issues such as hypothermia. Some signs of hypothermia are slurred speech, shallow breath, weak pulse, clumsiness, confusion or memory loss.
If someone starts to experience hypothermia symptoms, Goldhagen said “rewarming is the key.” Some ways an individual can do that are running warm water on one’s hands, getting a safe distance to a heating source and running a hot bath.
“Sometimes the body knows, and the mind knows that something is wrong. Just remember that Russell medical is open 24/7,” Goldhagen said. “Our emergency department is there for all our citizens… or people who are traveling through visiting family during this holiday season.”
Going into 2023, Goldhagen said her advice for staying healthy in the new year is to keep stress levels low, get regular sleep and eat right, but most of all enjoy life one day at a time.