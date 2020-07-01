New cases of the coronavirus are still coming through the doors of Russell Medical but two characteristics of the COVID-19 cases have changed since the beginning of the pandemic.
In late March and April the elderly were most often finding themselves in the hospital and regularly in intensive care as the pandemic started. Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said today is different.
“They are not necessarily older,” Peace said. “They are younger and middle aged.”
According to statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health, COVID-19 positive tests are seen in all age groups. About 17% are 65 or older but the majority — 41.6% — are between the ages of 25 and 49. About 21% are 50 to 64 years old while just over 18% are 5 to 24 years old. Only 1.7% are 4 or younger.
However, about 78% of those who have died from COVID-19 were 65 or older, according to ADPH.
Russell Medical was having to stand up more intensive care beds in April, but Tuesday the facility had only its regular ICU beds in use.
“We are back to a normal ICU capacity,” Peace said. “We are full but not with COVID patients.”
The statePeace said those who are being treated inpatient for COVID-19 at Russell Medical do not require the level of care given in ICU to COVID-19 patients at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are currently seeing a different acuity level,” Peace said. “They are being treated in med service beds.”
Peace said he believes area residents falling back into old routines is the likely cause of the steady increase of cases in Tallapoosa County.
“You go around our city and you don’t see social distancing,” Peace said. “You see people gathering.”
Peace and Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said everyone needs to take care of themselves.
“It’s a matter of personal responsibility,” Foy said. “You have to make sure you are social distancing. You have to wear your mask when you are out and about. You have to make sure to wash your hands regularly.”
Alabama Department of Public Health state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said Tuesday in a press conference there were more than 750 Alabamians hospitalized Tuesday around the state with COVID-19 with about 300 more hospitalized awaiting confirmation of test results. These are the highest numbers the state has seen so far, he said.
Harris said as of Tuesday morning there were 275 available ICU beds remaining in the state.
But Peace said the state is managing hospitalizations pretty well at the moment.
“Baptist South is transferring patients to UAB for ICU,” Peace said. “I feel confident UAB will be able to help us if the need arises.”
Gov. Kay Ivey also said hospitals are not currently overwhelmed.
Peace said UAB has already extended its hand before during the pandemic.
“At one time we were calling around to see what we could do about staffing if it ever arose,” Peace said. “UAB volunteered to send staff this direction if it was needed.”
Peace said Russell Medical received a grant to get the system three more ventilators.
“We just have to provide preventive maintenance,” Peace said.
The three new ventilators give Russell Medical nine available ventilators outside operating rooms and those can be converted to be used to treat others in a dire emergency.
Peace said all Russell Medical’s facilities have nearly 600 employees and 14 have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic. He considers the healthcare system lucky.
“I think that is pretty low,” Peace said.
Peace said many of the staff who tested positive likely contracted COVID-19 from family members.
Russell Medical has tested 2,970 individuals for COVID-19. Of those, 271 positive cases have been reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Peace said just a few weeks ago the rolling three-day average of new positive cases was low and had crept up to between five and six and was three Tuesday. Russell Medical is also seeing a higher percentage of positive tests results.
“There is a slight uptick in Tallapoosa County cases,” Peace said. “(Monday) we saw 74 COVID tests completed at the hospital. That is a lot.”
Peace said Russell Medical is still having to allow a reference lab to perform the tests.
“A courier picks them up each night and takes them to Birmingham,” Peace said. “Results are averaging 36 hours but can take up to 48 hours or more.”
Peace said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not allowed the quick test to come to the area.
“We have 12 of the machines capable of it,” Peace said. “We just don’t have any of the kits.”
Peace said he is happy to see long-term care facilities in the area turn the corner on outbreaks.
“It’s encouraging to hear from our nursing home partners of the non-positive status,” Peace said. “It shows the safety protocols work.”
Peace said Russell Medical will not relax its restrictions on visitation.
“We are following the governor’s Safer-at-Home order,” Peace said. “It limits visitors. We are trying to protect our patients and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.”
Peace said elective procedures have returned to normal but with changes. The new methods have revealed new cases of COVID-19, but illustrate the need to continue to follow the precautions of social distancing, mask wearing and handwashing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Every patient has to be tested,” Peace said. “They have to have a test result within 36 hours of a procedure. We have had some test positive. We have had mothers come and get tested before delivery and they turn up positive. They all had very mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.”