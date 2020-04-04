While numbers of patients Russell Medical treats increase, the successes are adding up.
Two weeks after the first positive test for COVID-19 came back, Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace announced it had tested 309 patients tested with 27 positives coming back and was waiting on 57 test results as of Friday morning. Not all of the COVID-19 positives are from Tallapoosa County.
“We treat patients in Tallapoosa, Coosa, Clay and Lee counties,” Peace said. “We are seeing a slight decrease in patients through the emergency room but we are seeing an increase in the numbers experiencing flu-like symptoms.”
Peace said 16 positive test results for COVID-19 came back between Tuesday and Friday morning. He said Russell Medical currently has three patients hospitalized with confirmed test results of COVID-19 and another nine hospitalized pending test results. Russell Medical normally has six intensive care (ICU) beds and has put more into place, Peace said, but ICU isn’t servicing just COVID-19 patients. Despite the increase in numbers, Peace remains hopeful after Russell Medical discharged its first patient having a COVID-19 diagnosis that was previously hospitalized and another patient another moved from ICU to a regular room.
Peace said the COVID-19 crisis has not added much to the population of the hospital.
“There has not been a large spike in the number of patients being admitted,” Peace said.
Peace said eight positive tests in the community are not reported in Russell Medical’s 27 as they come from area long-term care facilities.
“They report those to the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Peace said.
There is one thing he has noticed as a common thread amongst several of the positive COVID-19 cases.
“We have seen and are seeing a connection to the positive cases from Chambers County,” Peace said.
Peace said physicians’ offices, except for ophthalmology and optometry, remain open and the primary health physicians have already had success with telemedicine, which was not even an option prior to the coronavirus crisis.
“We are still seeing patients in our clinics,” Peace said. “Telemedicine was used with 19% of our patients in the last week.”
With coronavirus patients and others that have to be treated as positive cases of COVID-19 until test results come back are starting to fill the beds at Russell Medical, Peace said staff is to use more personal protective equipment (PPE).
“Our burn rate has elevated,” Peace said. “Whatever we have, we need to protect. We have been able to stockpile some in the last few days. We have a 20-day inventory based on 14 patients (with COVID-19).”
Help with PPE has come from several area businesses such as Harbor Freight and Home Depot, along with SL Alabama, which has a history of helping out.
“They were kind to share surgical masks with us and the (Veterans) home,” Peace said. “It has allowed us to give every person coming into the Professional Building with a doctor’s appointment a mask. We are appreciative of SL.”
Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance’s Denise Walls said the gift to the hospital is right in line with the community efforts they have been doing for a while.
“They are always doing something for others in the community,” Walls said. “Many people don’t realize what all they do.”
Peace also recognized the community support medical personnel are getting.
“It is heartwarming to see the local support from churches, businesses and individuals,” Peace said. “It has been great to see the supplies and emotional support but I’m especially proud to see some who are feeding the staff.”
Peace pleaded with the community to do its part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Shelter in place if you can,” Peace said. “I understand those that need to work. Please don’t fear (the coronavirus) but please respect it. We all need to do our part to slow its spread.”