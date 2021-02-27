It’s a big sigh of relief for healthcare workers at Russell Medical.
With recent COVID-19 cases tapering off, the facility is relaxing some of its restrictions and logistics implemented to help fight the pandemic.
“Effective Monday, we are opening some additional entry doors into the Professional Building that have been closed since we went under incident command last March,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “Effective next weekend, we will no longer have drive through testing at The Mill Two Eighty. People needing COVID-19 testing on the weekends can go back to Urgent Care.”
Foy said there is reasoning behind relaxing practices established during the pandemic.
“We have been following the numbers daily and fortunately numbers are declining in the demand for the test and there is a decline in positivity so we feel like we can start walking some of this back.”
While somethings are relaxing, Russell Medical is still taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously with some precautions still in place.
“We will still have checkpoints into the hospital and masks are still required,” Foy said.