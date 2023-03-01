The first thing Kimberly Carter did when she was looking at new flooring was take off her shoes.
Tap, tap, tap. Thud, thud, thud.
She wasn’t looking at the color, brand or size. Actually, she was just listening.
Carter needed to know how her floor choice would affect the health of geriatric patients, and she was doing so for Russell Medical’s new multi-building facilities that’ll be home to the Benjamin Russell Center for Advanced Care and a senior living campus.
“You have to think about all the senses — touching, hearing, seeing and smells,” said Carter, Russell Medical’s manager of physical and business development. “All of that can affect these geriatric patients, so we work with UAB’s Geriatric and Palliative Care Unit on the design of the floor plan as well as working with our interior designers on the things that will go in the building.”
The project, which is being funded by a $25 million donation from Ben and Luanne Russell, is coming in three phases, all of which have been at least started.
The first is the Benjamin Russell Center for Advanced Care, a 26,000 square foot facility that will offer four specialities, including geriatrics, endocrinology, rheumatology and adult psychiatry.
Of the $25 million donation, $1.5 million has been earmarked for UAB to endow Dr. Robert Edwards as the geriatric chair. Edwards will make his return to Russell Medical this summer and move to the advanced care building when it opens — projected opening date is September 2024.
“(The endowment) will allow him to do research projects in his field,” Carter said. “To have that here is a big deal. There are only about 7,000 geriatricians in the entire country, so for Alex City to have one and have an endowed chair, it’s going to gain a lot of coverage from medical schools and hopefully help our physician recruitment.”
The other specialities offered at the advanced care building will also be new to Russell Medical, opening up new revenue streams for the hospital and creating more extensive care for the area.
With only 30 feet between the new building and the Mill 280, the two will be similar in architecture and it will allow for upgrades at the Mill 280, such as internet and a new HVAC system.
“We are really excited about that because pre-COVID, we didn’t think we’d need much there,” Carter said. “Then we started utilizing that as a testing and vaccination center and realized we need internet over there; we need reliable HVAC units. So all those things sparked this idea of how we can do upgrades to that facility too.”
The roadway leading from the Mill 280’s parking lot and Russell Medical will also be closed, ensuring more safety for guests of the Mill 280. Instead, there will be golf paths throughout the campus, which will also lead to Sterling Gate — the senior living campus that is part of this project.
Within Sterling Gate will be the Hendrix Cottages, including 26 independent living homes, and the Ben and Luanne Russell Assisted Living Lodge, which will be a 30,000 square foot facility with 32 rooms. Both of these will be cash-based, meaning it won’t be covered by insurance, and the homes and rooms will be leased directly from Russell Medical.
“Mr. Ben is on our board, so he hears the struggles about insurance and reimbursements,” Carter said. “(Insurance companies) continually cut costs and increase what qualifies for in-patient care. So as those just tighten and tighten, the board was looking at how we can diversify revenue streams so we can continue into the future.”
The Hendrix Cottages will be completed in phases of four homes. The first should be ready for move in around April, barring weather slowing down construction. All 26 are expected to be completed by March 2025.
Taking architecture ideas from Russell Lands, all 26 cottages will be 1,314 square feet but will look and feel very different. The community will also have a pavilion and golf cart access to the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex and the Senior Activity Center.
“Independent living is just a very low maintenance lifestyle,” Carter said. “Our goal is to keep them as mobile as possible. We would hope they come eat in the cafeteria, go to the grocery store and take out the trash. But it’s really just an easier way of life to start that transition into assisted living.”
The final phase of this project will be the assisted living facility; the only portion of this building that has been started so far is laying the pad. More than 45,000 yards of dirt was brought onto the site, so that must settle before any construction begins. It is expected to be finished late 2025. This will be a 24/7 standalone facility, including a concierge, bistro, kitchen, on-site clinician space and more.
Despite being more than two years from completion, there are already 30 people on Carter’s waiting list for the assisted living facility. For the cottages, there are 87 people from seven states.
“We have a lot of people who moved to the lake and want to get their parents here,” Carter said. “We really hope to bring in some new people who have expendable income and can give back to our community.”
Once all construction is complete, an extensive re-planting plan will go into place.
“We wanted to keep as much of the natural aesthetic as possible,” Carter said. “That was very important to Mr. Ben. We’ve got a plan. We have 20 varieties of trees and bushes that we are going to plant back, so it won’t just be a flat open property.”