Some family members can now visit their loved ones at Russell Medical.
Since March and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell Medical has not allowed visitors in its buildings but that changed Friday with Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order.
“We know family plays an important role in the recovery of patients,” Russell Medical vice president of clinical services Sarah Beth Gettys said. “It’s better to see someone face to face to know they are better and to hear from the doctors in person than over the phone.”
Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said a plan to allow visitation was already in the works in preparation of relaxed orders from government officials.
Russell Medical had already been allowing family to visit during times of death and birth.
“We had been doing the compassionate visits,” Gettys said. “We have expanded it to allow more.”
The new visitation policy at Russell Medical allows one support person per adult patient and for two adult support people for pediatrics.
“This is for all non-COVID and non-COVID suspected patients,” Gettys said. “If a patient is suspected of being positive for COVID or has COVID, visitors are not allowed.”
Russell Medical director of human resources Holly Williams said just because a patient is allowed visitors doesn’t mean everyone can come in or should.
“We want to make sure (visitors) come back in the hospital as safe as possible,” Williams said.
Visitors will be required to be masked at all times. All visitors will have their temperature checked and screened prior to entry. No children under 12 will be allowed to come into the hospital and that includes labor and delivery to visit new siblings.
Williams said all other ages are allowed but visitors need to think about it.
“We are not recommending anyone over the age of 65 to visit for their own personal safety,” Williams said.
The hours for the visitation are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visits to intensive care are allowed between 2 and 4 p.m.
“Visitors must be escorted to ICU,” Williams said. “It has to be very controlled because patients there are very sick and some have COVID.”
Gettys is comfortable with Russell Medical allowing some visitations.
“We were ready thanks to Holly (Williams) and Misty Anderson working on a plan,” Gettys said.
Although Russell Medical is open to patient visitation, other areas are still closed.
“We look forward to the day when we can open up again to the public,” Foy said. “The cafeteria is still closed to the public.”
Foy said Mill House Coffee is open to the public via its ordering app.
“They are doing a sort of drive-thru at the front of the building,” Foy said. “They are doing curbside.”
Foy said Monday Russell Medical has reported 566 positive cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health since it documented its first positive COVID-19 case in March and feels the healthcare system is able to treat the current load.
“We continue to see and treat it,” Foy said. “We are encouraged by the positive trends in the state.”
Gettys said Russell Medical is not seeing as much inpatient treatment of COVID-19 as just a few months ago.
“(Patients) are sick and feel bad,” Gettys said. “Most of them are able to go home and recover. We are still seeing some sick patients in the hospitals — the volume is just not as great.”