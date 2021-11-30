Submitted / The Outlook Russell Marine made a donation to Children's Harbor Tuesday. The donation is the result of Russell Marine's promise to donate funds for each customer service survey filled by customers who purchased new boats in the last year.
For nearly 10 years Russell Marine has been supporting Children’s Harbor through customer service index forms. This year was no different, only the amount was more than years previous.
Russell Marine president Dave Commander presented $8,400 Tuesday to staff at Children’s Harbor to use at its locations on Lake Martin and at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Russell Marine encourages customers to return surveys of boat purchases from Russell Marine and for each survey returned, Children’s Harbor receives $50.
Children’s Harbor’s mission is to serve seriously ill children and their families through unique, no-cost services at both the Family Center located at the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham and at the Lake Martin retreat facility. Children’s Harbor has been in service since 1989.
The Family Center provides patients and their families a place of respite, comfort and fun. Mental health services are provided to patients and their families through licensed, illness-specific counselors at no cost to the families and without limitations. Other services offered include educational support, scheduled interactive activities, an exercise room, hair salon, nap rooms, library, laundry facilities and play areas.
The retreat facility at Lake Martin boasts 66 acres with extensive water frontage, zero-entry swimming pools, handicap accessible treehouse, miniature golf, basketball and volleyball courts, canoeing, activity rooms and more for families and children to reconnect and meet other families with similar diagnoses. Visitors include children with cancer, organ transplants, autism, serious burns and spinal cord injuries; as well as those with visual impairments. The facilities are donated at no cost to organizations who apply annually through a grant process with Children’s Harbor.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
