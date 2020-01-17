Developers will present their plans for the Russell Main Office at Tuesday’s Alexander City City Council meeting.
But it is not the only thing on the council’s agenda. The council will also be presented with the fiscal year 2017 audit at a work session prior to the meeting.
Andrew McGreer with Amadeus Development Group LLC said he will present the developers’ idea of what the old Russell Main Office and property will become.
“We are going to present the overall vision to the public for the main office and 15 acres,” McGreer said. “We will give short- and long-term outlooks on the project and jobs. We will not be naming companies but to some degree will reveal the type of companies. We are still negotiating with possible tenants.”
McGreer said there will be an audio-visual presentation on the main office and a visual presentation for what the property will look like.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins and community development director Al Jones are pleased someone stepped forward to bring jobs to a building the city was going to tear down.
“Mayor Spraggins and I are excited about the presentation they will be making Tuesday to the public,” Jones said. “The mayor and I are more excited about the economic opportunity that will come with the transaction.”
Amadeus has not yet taken control of the building and property as the city had to re-plat the area to allow for future plans of Central Boulevard. Jones said the plat has been submitted and the real estate transaction should close soon.
The council approved selling the old Russell Main Office to Amadeus in December after the developer was the only group to bring forward a proposal on the building.
“Amadeus was the only respondent,” Jones said in December. “It didn’t exactly fit what we wanted. We did some negotiating and got something agreeable.”
The agreement with Amadeus will see the transfer of the building and the sale of 15.56 acres to the group for $10,000 an acre.
The resolution the council passed in December will allow the city to reclaim the building if no work has been started in one year and can take back the property by repayment of the purchase price if nothing is done with it.
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the fiscal year 2017 audit that will be formally presented to city officials.
Spraggins and other city officials toured another former Russell property the city owns Friday.
Officials met at the new municipal complex with the contractor and architect to learn the project is on schedule to be completed by Oct. 8.
“The mayor is pleased with the information from the meeting on the progress,” Jones said. “Contractors did not find anything they weren’t aware of during the demolition. We find it to be an extremely positive development.”