Russell Lands released the name and logo of the new Coore & Crenshaw golf course under construction.
Wicker Point Golf Club is the official name of the course and clubhouse currently under construction and expected to open in the summer of 2023.
“It is the centerpiece of Lake Martin’s newest luxury residential development, The Heritage,” Russell Lands said in a release. “Wicker Point Golf Club will redefine the Alabama golf experience with the course’s distinctive settings, hole variety and unique amenities.”
Construction of the course started in March.
“The course is inspired by the unique location of local landmark Wicker Point peninsula,” the release states. “The new 18-hole course will be defined by its pine plantations, meandering creeks and lakefront holes that emphasize the land’s natural beauty — a signature of a Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design. To pay homage to the course’s natural features, the Wicker Point Golf Club logo combines a simple pinecone with the subtle waves of Lake Martin.”
The course will feature Zeon Zoysia grass for the approaches, tees, fairways and rough and Tifeagle Bermudagrass on the greens accentuated by bunkers with sand native to the area. The course will be surrounded by longleaf pine plantations and bordered by Lake Martin on nine holes.
“In addition to the native forests, out-of-play areas will be plentiful with native grasses and wildflowers,” the release said. “To preserve and encourage the growth of these species, Russell Lands is working in conjunction with Claude Jenkins, the most recent recipient of the National Wildlife Federation’s National Conservation Leadership Award.
Russell Lands believe players will feel they are enveloped in the natural environment as they navigate through varying terrains and topographies, with each hole providing a unique challenge. Natural creeks and pine plantations on the starting holes will give way to the first look of picturesque Lake Martin on hole eight, the second par-3 on the course.
“As construction is well on its way, the unique qualities of Wicker Point are beginning to materialize,” Russell Lands president and CEO Tom Lamberth said. “We believe that players will remember every hole after their first trip around the course, a trait which all great courses have. Wicker Point will be one special place.”
The clubhouse is being designed by Hank Long of Henry Sprott Long & Associates.
“The craftsman-style design sets the tone for classic golf and an authentic Lake Martin experience,” the release said. “The wraparound porch will provide views of multiple holes with Lake Martin vistas in the background – all with a lake-house ambiance providing an ideal setting for dining, events or simply relaxing after a round.”
Accompanying the clubhouse, a standalone golf shop, complete with pro shop and men’s and women’s locker rooms, will also feature a “wind down” room, including a lounge area and adjacent bar. A large, undulating practice putting course will not only allow players the opportunity to sharpen their skills before their round; they can choose to continue their competition afterwards, well into the evening.
“True to the brand, the wicker theme will be thoughtfully woven throughout the course and will be featured in chairs, benches, and wicker woven pinecones on the pins,” the release said.
Russell Lands said the Wicker Point Golf Club is a defining element in The Heritage, a 1,500-acre residential development inspired by the memory of Mr. “Ben” Russell, founder of Russell Lands, Inc. and patriarch of the Russell family. Ben Russell, grandson and chairman of the board of Russell Lands, Inc., dedicated this property which includes 12 miles of shoreline to honor his family legacy. The Heritage development will include spectacular waterfront lots and luxury interior lots, as well as a lake club for residents featuring a pool, boat dock, fitness facility, tennis and pickleball courts. The Heritage lakefront real estate is planned for market availability in 2022.