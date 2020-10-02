The Tallapoosa County Commission recently approved the next phase of The Willows of Willow Point. No sooner had Russell Lands’ road crews prepared Phase 4 for paving, the clearing crews began tree clearing for a much-needed road extension that will create 11 new waterfront home sites.
The Willows has proven to be a very popular addition to the Willow Point community and Russell Lands On Lake Martin. Since 2018, Russell Lands has released 64 waterfront home sites, and in that short time, 51 of the properties have been sold. At the current pace, it will exhaust its supply of open spots before next spring.
The new phase will provide an additional 11 property locations just west of the Pitchford Hollow Slough and just south of The Narrows. This area of the lake is very popular with long-time lake lovers, especially those from Montgomery and Birmingham. With beautiful, clear water and deep-water coves, it has proven to be very popular with boating, skiing, and fishing enthusiasts for years.
Previous phases of The Willows are noted for the relatively gentle topography allowing for easy transition to the water. The new addition will provide a slightly different collection of home sites. The views from these lots will be very impressive, topography will allow for walk-out basement plans, water depths will provide for extended boating seasons and the forest in this area is as impressive as anywhere on the lake.
Russell Lands anticipates road construction will progress to allow a release of these new home sites in spring 2021. It will be several months before plats and the price list will be finalized.
Given the recent responses to The Willows, Russell Lands thinks those who express an early interest will be better prepared to select their locations. Anyone with an interest in this area can call at 256-215-7011.