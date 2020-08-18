Russell Lands naturalist Marianne Hudson was presented the Conservation Communicator of the Year Award at the 2020 Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards (GCAA) ceremony Aug. 7.
This year’s event was specifically modified to incorporate COVID-19 safety precautions. Usually an indoor banquet with 400 attendees, the 2020 event was limited to 90 attendees and held outdoors in the 7,200 square foot Matt W. Bowden Gathering Area at the AWF’s NaturePlex facility in Millbrook. Additional precautions included the use of face coverings and no self-serve food or beverages. Award recipients and presenters were allowed short, mask-free photo-ops. Gov. Kay Ivey provided a congratulatory video prepared specifically for the 2020 award recipients.
The AWF’s GCAA are the most respected conservation honors in the state of Alabama. Over the past 45 years, AWF has presented these awards to individuals and organizations that make great contributions to the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources.
Following a stellar role as assistant director of the Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University, Hudson joined the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries in 2017 as conservation outreach specialist.
Once at the division, Judson quickly embraced new TV stations, public radio and effective use of the department’s “Outdoor Alabama” website, to communicate the divisions programs and conservation messages related to the diverse flora and fauna of Alabama.
Hudson has been the go-to person for communicating with the general public on important topics such as proper human/wildlife interactions, special programs and new laws and regulations. She also leads the social media efforts for the division and the new flair found on its Facebook page is a direct result of her tireless efforts and creativity.
AWF’s GCAA was created to promote leadership by example and in turn increase conservation of the natural resources in the state of Alabama including its wildlife, forests, soils, water and air. The program is designed to bring about a greater knowledge and awareness of conservation practices and projects and to give proper recognition to those persons and organizations that make outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare of their community and state.
To learn more about AWF, including membership details, programs and projects, call 334-285-4550 or visit www.alabamawildlife.org.