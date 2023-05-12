Russell Lands has announced plans to build Lake Martin’s only multi-use waterfront lake club. The new facility, The Benjamin Lake Club, will be located in the company’s newest lakefront development, The Heritage.
According to the press release, The Benjamin promises a wide variety of amenities to The Heritage property owners. The facility will be centrally located within the community and will enjoy an elevated view of a beautiful and peaceful Lake Martin cove surrounded by Heritage residential properties.
The facility will consist of a two-story clubhouse with meeting and event space, an owner’s bar, catering kitchen, expansive fitness center, aerobic/yoga room, and locker rooms. Adjacent to the clubhouse and fitness center will be a resort-style pool with a large covered and uncovered pool deck, poolside snack bar, and lakeview terrace.
The Benjamin will have extensive outdoor features including a beach, waterfront event lawns, firepits, amphitheater, and community docks. On the upland portion of the clubhouse property are additional event lawns, eight tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, and a tennis pro shop.
“We are excited how The Benjamin Lake Club will enhance the lifestyle and use of The Heritage,” said Russell Lands’ Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lamberth. “The lake club will allow property owners a beautiful place to spend quality recreational time with family, friends, and neighbors.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Benjamin, which is an exclusive amenity for The Heritage, will be world-class. To ensure that quality, Atlanta-based architecture firm, Cooper Carry, was selected to design the property.
The Heritage community is also the location of the nearly complete Coore & Crenshaw-designed golf course. The course is the central feature of the private Wicker Point Golf Club.
The Heritage development began in 2021 with the first phase of residential property released in 2022. Forty-eight homesites have sold to date, and the much-anticipated second phase is scheduled to be released this June.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.