Russell Lands On Lake Martin announced Tuesday the company is implementing additional COVID-19 protection measures in support of the Friday order of the Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
According to president and CEO Tom Lamberth, Russell Lands will begin installing signage on its islands and lakefront property with beaches to close access to those properties for the duration of the Harris’ social distancing directives.
“This is not a step we take lightly,” Lamberth said. “We have traditionally allowed day use of these properties while people enjoy the lake. We believe it makes sense to promote social distancing as a way to lessen the effects of COVID-19 on our community.”
The identified properties, included but not limited to Sand Island, the Land Between the Lakes, the land between Wicker Point and The Ridge, will be considered as “No Trespassing” areas until the threat of COVID-19 has subsided. Signage will be installed within 48 hours.
Other measures to be implemented include limiting access to businesses, based upon square footage, to enable social distancing of 6 feet; indicating 6-foot spacing at cash registers to encourage proper social distancing; indicating 6-foot spacing outside businesses for those waiting to enter; and encouraging customers to remain in boats while refueling at marinas.
“We believe these additional measures help further Dr. Harris’ order and help protect our customers and employees,” Lamberth said.
Lamberth pointed out several measures had already been implemented at Russell Lands businesses, including cleaning and disinfecting shopping carts and surfaces at regular intervals; encouraging the use of protective gloves; closure of all on-premises dining and limiting food service to curbside takeout; working from home wherever practical; and closure of all pools and fitness centers.