An Alexander City man was found guilty on drug charges last week by a Tallapoosa County jury.
Ronnie Russell Jr. faced a week-long trial as jurors sorted mountains of video and audio recordings of ‘controlled buys’ by a confidential informant (CI). The buys were made over a three month period in early 2018. Russell was indicted on 21 counts of distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The controlled substances were methamphetamines, cocaine, synthetic marijuana and marijuana according to scientists with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Assistant district attorney Kevin Hall gave a view of the prosecution to the jury.
“The first controlled buy was Jan. 4, 2018,” Hall said in closing arguments. “The buys were recorded.”
Hall and Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said the CI was developed after reports of drug activity were reported on Locust Street in Alexander City. Hall said the CI was a drug user and had other criminal charges that were dropped in the process of prosecuting Russell.
“He was at rock bottom,” Hall said. “He used this as a way to get clean.”
Hall and Duerr said the CI would go to Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force officers when called. The CI would be searched, wired and given money to make purchases. The wire would record the transactions. Some of the more than 10 hours of video was obscured as the CI would put the device in pockets or wear a jacket covering it.
Russell’s attorney Derrick Blythe said the CI couldn’t be trusted as he too was a user guilty of crimes cutting a deal to avoid jail time.
“[The CI] said, ‘Yea I’ve lied, yea I used drugs,’” Blythe said. “He even said, ‘yea I used drugs while working with the narcotics task force.’”
Blythe said the lack of video in some cases meant the drugs couldn’t be associated with Russell. Blythe also told the jury during closing arguments the CI couldn’t back up what investigators were saying about the controlled buys.
“He couldn’t give a date or time of the buys,” Blythe said. “He didn’t corroborate any evidence on those videos.”
At the end of the week-long trial jurors decided Russell was guilty of 10 counts of distribution of a controlled substance and acquitted him on the rest of the counts.
Russell was already serving a life sentence for trafficking opium in a 2019 conviction. The life sentence was issued under the repeat offender where Russell already had five previous felony convictions for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Based on Alabama law Russell faces enhanced sentencing on the 10 counts of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class B felony and could be in prison for the rest of his life.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office had offered Russell a plea deal in 2019 to serve 15 years for all the charges but Russell said he wanted a trial. Russell’s then attorney Mitch Gavin said in the plea hearings his client countered the state’s offer with a seven-year split sentence with Russell serving two years in prison.
Judge Issac Wharton will sentence Russell later this month.