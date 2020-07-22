Artist and Alexander City native Charles Forbus provided the signage and structure greeting visitors to Russell Crossroads a much-needed makeover.
After spending about two days scraping off all the old, chipping paint and sanding it down, Forbus repainted the metal barrel to resemble distressed wood. He also touched up the lettering with a matching look.
“It was made to fit in with Russell Lands; they have a certain look,” Forbus said.
Using high-quality exterior paint, Forbus refinished his initial paint job that was done nearly eight years ago. Ben Russell designed the structure and Forbus painted it before it was erected and the additional elements were added.
“There had obviously been some chipping and fading from over the years,” Forbus said. “Russell Lands called and asked me to repaint it.”
With the help of a bucket truck, Forbus painted the metal a grayish-brown color, which appears more vintage than the initial color that made it look more like new wood.
“I saw the ghost of the letters from last time so I was able to just follow that outline,” Forbus said. “The distressed letters are made to look weathered.”
Working early in the morning for a few hours and going back later in the afternoon to avoid the midday heat, Forbus did the job in about five days, starting Friday.
By not adding a clear coat this go-around, Forbus hopes this paint job will last a long while.
The next project in the works will be painting a container at Patriot Fueling Station where Forbus designed and painted a 200-plus-foot mural. The container will be refrigerated and used as a beer cooler on the site at the Highway 63 and Coven Abbett intersection.