Not long after the turkey settles, the Black Friday rush begins.
For this Black Friday, Russell Crossroads is hosting their Holiday Bazaar and Christmas at Crossroads on their Town Green. The Holiday Bazaar will begin at 9 a.m. and Santa will come in on his carriage for Christmas at Crossroads beginning at 10 a.m.
Robert Gunn, director of events and marketing operations for Russell Lands, said this event was started to offer an alternative to the Black Friday shopping of malls and department stores.
“We knew that for Thanksgiving there were a lot of people that would come into this area — a lot of families get together here,” he said. “It's an alternative to the hustle and bustle of the big stores. It's just a laid back, easy shopping experience with [still] a lot of different choices.”
Right now, Gunn said they are expecting to have about 70 different artisans. Some of the artisans will be selling items such as paintings, jewelry, glassware, soaps, candles, caricatures and metalwork.
The Holiday Bazaar has been going on for about 11 years and Gunn said there’s some returning vendors on the list as well as some new names.
Meanwhile on the other side of the Town Green, Santa will have his station set up. Starting this coming Monday, the event team will decorate crossroads with trees, lights and garland. Gunn said they try to keep it a traditional Christmas feel.
“It's a great time, when all the family is together, to maybe get that Christmas card photo,” he said.
Gunn also said they will have crafts for the kids for when they are in line or after they see Santa. Some of the crafts may be ornament decorating or sand art. In addition to that, they also will have wagon rides and the Naturalist, Marianne Hudson, will be in the cabin doing wildlife presentations.
“It's just another fun day at Russell Crossroads for people to come out with their families,” Gunn said. “Everything that we do, we try to be family oriented, and this is kind of a big one.”
Santa will say goodbye to Russell Crossroads at 2 p.m. to head back to his workshop at the North Pole. Then the Holiday Bazaar will stay open for two more hours and come to a close at 4 p.m.
