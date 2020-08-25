It’s too close to call to the Alexander City mayor’s election.
A runoff appears likely but a lot depends on the canvass of votes at noon Tuesday when provisional ballots will be determined to be valid and counted.
Headed into Tuesday’s canvass by the Alexander City City Council, Woody Baird has 1,488 votes to incumbent Mayor Tommy Spraggins’ 1,459 votes. Cynthia Fuller received 84 votes.
The difference between Baird and Spraggins is 29 votes. Baird garnered 49.09% of the ballots cast to Spraggins’ 48.14%.
Spraggins was surprised at Tuesday’s results likely leading to a runoff.
“It really is a shock to me,” Spraggins said Tuesday night. “I didn’t plan for a runoff, win or lose.”
If a runoff is needed after the noon Tuesday canvass, it will be five weeks until a runoff on Oct. 6. Spraggins said the six weeks from now until then will be long.
“The last three weeks campaigning have been tough,” Spraggins said. “I look forward to it. We are going to put a new plan together and go tackle it. I want to be the mayor of Alexander City. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said as of Tuesday night she did not know how many provisional votes had been cast in Tuesday’s election.
While a runoff could happen in the mayor’s race, all six council seats are decided as a result of Tuesday’s election.
Political newcomer Jimmy Keel was surprised at how hard campaigning for votes can be.
“I thought farming was hard,” Keel said after the polls closed. “I have worked more in the last few days visiting every house in the district. I’m tired. Win or lose, I enjoyed getting out and meeting everybody.”
Keel received 372 votes as he defeated incumbent District 6 councilmember Tim Funderburk who had 300 ballots cast for him. Keel is looking forward to a seat on the council.
“I’m going to try to do a good job,” Keel said. “I always wanted to serve. I figured if I was going to do it, I needed to do it given my age.”
District 1 incumbent Bobby Tapley defeated Garland Gamble 324 to 137. Tapley said he is happy voters are allowing him to serve a third term on the Alexander City City Council.
“I’m relieved. I thank God my district appreciates and approves what I have been doing,” Tapley said. “I want to congratulate Garland for a good race.”
Tapley said he wants to reach out to Gamble’s supporters to help better District 1.
“I ask for their support as I represent everyone in District 1,” Tapley said. “I want to hear how the city can help make things better for all.”
In District 4 incumbent Eric Brown faced two opponents — Raheem Ruffin and Frank Tapley. Brown will keep the seat on the council without a runoff as he earned 57.78% of the ballots cast in the District 4 race Tuesday. Brown received 364 votes, Tapley 191 votes and Ruffin received 75 votes. Brown is very grateful for the support of his constituents as incumbents do not typically do well in District 4 elections.
“I don’t know when District 4 elected an incumbent councilmember,” Brown said. “I’m grateful for the vote of confidence. I expect to do better and serve the district better as I learn more.”
Incumbent District 5 councilmember Chris Brown defeated Joseph Fuller, 321 to 151.
Incumbent councilmembers Buffy Colvin in District 2 and Scott Hardy in District 3 faced no opposition for reelection to their seats on the council.
Attempts to reach Baird on Tuesday evening were unsuccessful.