The word "transparency" came up multiple times Friday afternoon as citizens, reminded of their public recourse, showed up to the Municipal Complex in full force to ask the Alexander City City Council and school board what their plans were for the new Benjamin Russell High School, and what that meant for another historic campus.
The citizens were not entirely alone.
"My community, we just ask for transparency," Councilman Bobby Tapley said. Later, Councilman Jimmy Keel chimed in. "I don't think there was a lot of transparency shown in this deal."
The vote was 4-2, with Tapley and Keel opposed. The Alexander City Board of Education voted in favor unanimously.
Earlier that day, Alex City resident Tony Goss had circulated a Facebook post with "SHARE THIS SHARE THIS SHARE THIS" emblazoned across the top. The post said that a city council meeting had been called at 4 p.m. that afternoon to allow the new high school to be built at the Sportplex, and to allegedly "close Stephens [Elementary] School."
Last year, the school board planned to build Benjamin Russell on U.S. 280, purchasing the land from Allen Oil Co. for $500,000. The purchase was from a private company, thus, the decision did not require a public hearing. However, the school board ultimately gave up on the site when unexpected hurdles drove construction costs more than $20 million over the $48 million budget.
The Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, however, is city property, meaning this time, the project had to be signed off by the city council in a public meeting.
"Don't show up, don't complain when your child has to travel across [U.S. Highway] 280 to attend school," Goss said on Facebook, adding that it was "interesting" it should be scheduled for Friday afternoon. More than 75 people turned up to the meeting, filling every chair and crowding the back.
City council president Buffy Colvin immediately sought to dispel rumors.
"I'm sorry but I have been mad all freaking day because people have started stirring up mess," she said. "The truth is, we met with the school board on Wednesday. [This] has been collaboration, not negotiation." (Later in the meeting, Mayor Woody Baird referred to "negotiations Wednesday night.")
Colvin said the agreement about to be approved — to sell 88 acres of the Sportplex to the board of education for $600,000 — was for a new high school and had no bearing on Stephens Elementary. "When you say this meeting was put in place because we were trying to do something underhanded, then you are saying I did something wrong," she said.
But David Boleware, retired director of Community Action Committee and the first to get up and speak Friday, said citizens had been kept in the dark.
"Rumors spread all the time. We want to have the facts about this," Boleware said. "And from the moment it started that there would be a transition of the school system, moving the high school to a new building, moving the middle school to [the old] Benjamin Russell, moving Radney to the middle school and moving Stephens over [to Radney], that the Stephens school would be abandoned."
In 2020, the city and school board reached a funding agreement allowing the schools to borrow $48 million — backed by city and Tallapoosa County sales tax and property tax — for the high school project, as well as $6.3 million for "renovations of the existing middle school and high school... for consolidation of middle school and upper elementary school grades."
In a statement to The Outlook last month, the school board said it has "not released any definitive plans or released an official statement in regards to additions, renovations or consolidations of our existing schools." On Friday, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the high school was step one and "until we get that part done, there is not a next step."
Boleware went on to describe the history of Stephens, formerly Laurel High School, which Alexander City's Black students attended kindergarten through 12th grade under the same principal, Nathaniel H. Stephens, until desegregation.
"The reason that we have many citizens of the Black community in [here] is because of the history of Laurel High," he said. "And as soon as integration became mandatory in '71, this is what upset a lot of the Black community. The superintendent of education sent over there and got all of the trophies, all of the band uniforms and took them to the city dump."
Boleware also asked about another rumor that $500,000 for the renovation of Stephens had been on the table at one point, but had been "shot down." Tapley, whose district includes Stephens, confirmed that that had been his understanding.
"I was told earlier, prior to Wednesday's meeting, that $500,000 has to be on the table to help renovate Stephens. I never was told anything different," Tapley said. "So if that fact that I put out was wrong, I apologize for that. But the fact still stands [that] in a couple of those meetings, I have heard, coming out of the superintendent's mouth, that Stephens school would be shut down."
Tapley said he had "asked Dr. Lankford personally, in a work session at the old city hall, what was the plan for Stephens, and it was to shut it down. And I said, 'that's not going to go well in my community.'"
Tapley also said he had requested, multiple times, for someone to come to his district and explain the school system's capital project plans. "Two council meetings ago, I said publicly, in a council meeting, I was against going to the Sportplex simply because nobody has come to my community and talked with us about what was going to happen at Stephens school," he said.
School board member Michael Ransaw, however, challenged the assertion. "I know for a fact that there are plans for that, and it's to uphold the legacy of Nathaniel H. Stephens school… That man right there has been telling me that no one has asked him," Ransaw said, pointing to the superintendent. "So is somebody lying?" an audience member wondered out loud.
At that point, Lankford stood up and turned around to address the room. He said he was looking into National Historic Society registration and new market tax credits, a tax credit that encourages investment in low-income areas, "so we can still make that a viable portion of our entire community. Not the Black community, our community. Everybody's community."
He also committed to setting up concerned committees. After the meeting, Lankford told The Outlook he had solicited several attendees who spoke Friday to take part.
Whether Stephens is abandoned is one question; whether it remains a school is another. Later in the meeting, Colvin suggested Stephens could become a community center. "What if Stephens was something that you use every day and night and not only during school hours?" she said, eliciting a disgruntled murmur from the audience.
Other speakers said they were not necessarily against building a new high school, but were tired of hearing plans that had already been made. Teresa Harrell Moten, a regular of city council and school board meetings, said the city hadn't put out any information on the deal before holding a meeting to approve it.
"I looked for this agenda and it was not on the bulletin board. This is a called meeting. This is very important," Moten said.
[Note: neither the agenda nor the supporting documents had been posted on the City of Alexander City's website prior to the meeting, according to The Outlook. After the city council meeting, the Alexander City Board of Education held a called meeting to vote on the same memorandum of understanding; at that point, about two-thirds of the previous meeting's attendees had left. The Outlook did not receive a tentative agenda for the school board meeting.]
Moten listed the twists and turns of the high school construction project — the materials price surge, the rocky, hilly topography of the U.S. 280 site, the residual benzene contamination where the school’s driveway was slated to be built (Alexander City Schools has stated repeatedly that the latter had been known to the school district prior to its purchase and had nothing to do with its decision against building on U.S. 280) and, following the move to the Sportplex, the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act covenant that leaves all but about 88 acres out of the question.
"The community doesn't know what's going on," Moten said. "I say no, for right now."
Councilman Eric Brown told the public they could have faith in the city council and school board. He also said he had no desire to abandon Stephens.
"We all live in Alexander City. I will not be going nowhere until I'm six feet under Alexander City. We all care the most about the city," Brown said. "We can't have a million what-if questions. We have to have a step-by-step process; this is a step to the future. Are there a million questions? Without a doubt."
Board of education members are appointed by the city council, and Brown said he had voted in favor of all six of the current board members.
"I have faith in their character, their judgment, their wisdom, that they can and do care 100 percent about what is best for our community," he said.
Colvin, the first woman and the first African-American to be elected council president, said the city council and school board are more diverse than they’ve ever been. "I don't see us being the same people that were there in 1970," she said.
But Tallapoosa County Democrats vice chair Dr. Vantrice Heard, sitting in the front row, said that when it comes to the minority viewpoint, "if it comes down to it, if it comes down to economic dollars, you're going to be outvoted," she said.
Heard referred back to the Laurel High School memorabilia being discarded as trash.
"The significance of bringing that up is that inclusiveness has not been a part of this town — usually," Heard said. "I've run for the school board at least five times; I've come up [to] this council at least five times trying to get on the school board. But I had to wait until a Black seat opened up."
At one point in the meeting, an audience member asked Baird what he thought of the plans for the new high school. "What do you want to know?" Baird said. When pressed further, he shrugged.
It was public meeting devotee Arlean Wyckoff who got the last word in, before the city council meeting adjourned. "I can understand how these people feel about their school. I've seen a school be shut out," she said.
In 2016, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education closed Councill Middle School, Dadeville's former Black high school during segregation. Wyckoff was one of many who protested.
"We loved that school. We fought diligently for that school," she said. "I feel these people's pain and I know how they feel about their school. And transparency means a lot."
The Alexander City City Council will vote at its next meeting on an amendment to its sales tax ordinance, allowing the school board to raise another $26.5 million to cover construction costs. As part of the agreement approved Friday, the school board's conveyance of the U.S. 280 property purchased from Allen Oil to the city hinges on the city passing this amendment.