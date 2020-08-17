Dr. Chante Ruffin of Heritage Pediatrics is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway. Parents from Radney and Jim Pearson elementary schools can enter the contest by liking Heritage Pediatrics’ Facebook page and tagging a friend in the comments section of the Back-to-School Supply Giveaway post.
The contest opened at 10 a.m. Monday and it will end 10 a.m. Tuesday. Heritage Pediatrics will announce a female winner from Radney and a male winner for Jim Pearson on Aug. 19.
“Even though we are in a pandemic, and there is a great deal of uncertainty, we must come together and support our children as a community,” Ruffin said. “These unprecedented times we live in are not only scary for adults but definitely for our students. We want to reassure them and encourage them as they head back to the classroom.”
Ruffin is passionate about children’s education. She dedicated a section of her office to promote childhood literacy. She was also recently appointed to the Alexander City Board of Education. Dr. Ruffin will host more back-to-school contests in August.