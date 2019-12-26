The local police and fire departments often receive baked goods, but getting milk to wash it down was a first Saturday. The AC Ruck Stars rucking club, dressed festively in green and red, delivered milk and cookies to the Alexander City police and fire departments during its 3-mile challenge Saturday.
“We never had milk before so this is going to be nice,” police Sgt. Sheronda Cross said. “We get cookies and cakes and cupcakes (often).”
The police department appreciates receiving treats and saved some for the night shift.
“It puts us in the holiday spirit,” Cross said.
GORUCK, a rucking equipment company, sends monthly challenges to local organizations including Saturday’s “milk and cookies” challenge. AC Rock Stars leader Kimber Pierce submitted photos and the group’s route to the national leaders so everyone could receive badges.
Rucking is walking around town with a weighted backpack which burns three times the amount of calories than simply walking. Weights can be adjusted as ruckers get stronger.
“Rucking is active resistance training,” Pierce said. “It’s for people who hate to run. We get together every Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. with flashlights, backpacks, water and we usually do a 5K.”
The group, which is about seven to 10 people, starts and ends at the light post in front of Abernathy’s Farm Supply.
Pierce formed the club after rucking with a high school friend in September. The closest clubs are in Smiths Station and Oxford, according to Pierce.
Wetumpka residents Ramiro and Leslie Villalobos joined the group for the first time Saturday. Ramiro is an active duty U.S. Air Force veteran who takes his wife andthree children backpacking and hiking.
Ramiro found the group from GORUCK’s website.
“We know (Saturday was) more of a festive ruck,” Villalobos said. “It’s a good way to get out with community and a good way to get people out, get people moving and get to go on adventures and check stuff out like that too.”
Villalobos is hoping to bring rucking to Wetumpka.
“I like what (Pierce is) doing,” Villalobos said. “It’s awesome.”
Former Alexander City resident Chris Mann began rucking for the health benefits.
“You don’t have to have weights,” Mann said. “You can get out and enjoy your time outside when it’s cold or hot.”
Pierce said those who regularly do it have noticed climbing Mt. Airy is getting easier and some are adding more weight to their backpacks.
Mann enjoys seeing downtown Alexander City before residents are awake and hopes to do a ruck at Smith Mountain soon.
“It’s mind over matter,” Mann said. “We needed something to (do and) be able to get out because there’s not much you can do. It’s so peaceful at 5:30 in the morning. It’s so beautiful and you got the Christmas lights here now.”
Pierce enjoys the group’s accountability and sense of community every week.
“It’s good fellowship,” Pierce said
For more information on AC Ruck Stars, visit its Facebook page.