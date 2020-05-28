Although courthouses were closed to the public in Tallapoosa County due to COVID-19, work never stopped.
And that effort is paying off as lines of people trying to renew automobile tags are not as long in Alexander City and Dadeville as they are across the state. Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Tal East said his office conducted business the best it could while courthouses were closed and it appears to have worked. East said employees and citizens found creative ways to do business, especially with registering new automobiles and renewing automobile tags.
“We had people taking pictures with their cell phones and emailing us all their documents,” East said. “We were printing them out, entering them into our system then calling them and taking payment over the phone and mailing them their tag.”
Just because the Tallapoosa County probate office employees found ways to conduct business didn’t mean there was an immediate return to normalcy after courthouses reopened last week.
“We still have had some lines,” East said. “It’s gone well, considering. That is to be expected when you have been closed for about two months.”
East said the things the employees of the probate office did as the courthouses were closed to the public mean Tallapoosa County employees are mostly leaving on time now.
“Others are staying until 8 or 9 at night and we are out of here at 5 usually,” East said. “I feel like the fact we took measures some other places didn’t have helped alleviate some of the lines seen on social media in other counties. It doesn’t mean we don’t have lines, we do. There not as bad as some other places.”
Tallapoosa County has two courthouses and both reopened last week. East said the probate office in Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex in Alexander City has shorter lines for now and it is available to all county residents.
“I would encourage people to use the Alexander City office,” East said. “It is open Tuesday through Friday. It’s not as busy in Alexander City right now as in Dadeville. Dadevillle has seen a significant increase in traffic.”
East said the second week of being open to the public has already seen shorter lines at both locations.
“It’s been steady but not swamped,” East said. “This week has been better.”
East said protective measure such as social distancing and partitions are being used to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Most business dealing with the public was already done for the fiscal year for the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioners office, but the reopening of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville meant the return to a new normal.
“We are seeing some people come to the window — maybe five or six customers a day right now that are coming to do business,” revenue commissioner Eva Middlebrooks said. “The appraisal office sent out their board of equalization notices. They have had only three people come in; most everyone has been able to handle it over the phone.”
Middlebrooks said her office is also seeing new property owners coming to the courthouse to conduct business, mostly by appointment.
The closing of the courthouse for two months meant Middlebrooks had to delay the annual property tax sale. The sale is normally in late April or early May and has about 60 parcels on average up for auction. As of Wednesday, that number is down to 48. The sale is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday but will come with some changes from previous years. Middlebrooks said the number of people involved in the sale will dictate if the sale will be inside or outside on the steps of the courthouse in Dadeville.
“Four county employees have to be at the sale,” Middlebrooks said. “Three from this office and one from probate. If we use the big courtroom upstairs, it can only hold 31 bidders practicing social distancing. We are only going to allow those who register to bid to be in there. There will not be spectors. If we have more than 31 bidders, we will move it outside.”