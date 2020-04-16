Route 63 Stop staff is making up to five batches a day of its bestselling homemade pimento cheese and chicken salad, which is a strong indicator of how the community has not reduced its support of local eateries.
“It’s not slowed down here at all,” owner Sherry Campbell said. “In fact, it might have picked up. I was going to close Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. but I think I lost a lot of money.”
The drive-thru and walkup restaurant will continue its hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with its full menu available. Its pimento cheese and chicken salad are sold by the plate, pint or quart.
“Those are going out of here like crazy,” Campbell said. “We’re making it all day long. As long as I keep the ingredients here, we’ll just keep making it.”
Customers can call ahead for pickups, walk up to the window that has lines spaced 6 feet apart to keep people distanced or go through the drive-thru. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. staff will even deliver in Alexander City and if the order is $10 or more, delivery is free.
Starting Tuesday, Campbell will reinstate lunch specials, which includes a free drink. This special is available for only walkups and pickups.
“Today we’re serving our Main Street special, which is our 8 ounce burger of the South with a free drink,” Campbell said.
Ribeyes and pork chops will be available starting today as well.
For daily specials, visit Route 63 Stop’s Facebook page.