The Alexander City Rotary Club and its Benjamin Russell High School counterpart, Interact Club, set out earlier this month to plant four trees downtown.
When the Broad Street Plaza was recently renovated, it was planted with trees to provide shade, improve the appearance and enhance the quality of life in downtown Alexander City, according to the town's tree board. Unfortunately, four of the trees did not survive.
On March 5, however, members of the Rotary Club and Interact Club replaced those trees.
Larry Bates, president-elect of the Alexander City Rotary Club, said that 2022 marks the fourth year of the partnership with the Interact Club, which is Rotary International’s service club for 12- to 18-year-olds.
Over the last several years, the two groups have worked on a variety of beautification projects throughout Tallapoosa County.
“We are always on the lookout for projects that improve the quality of life in Alexander City and contribute to the general life of residents,” Bates noted. “That’s part of our mission of Rotary, which is to serve the community we live in and we are glad to have the opportunity with our high school affiliate to further our mission.”
Initially, the two groups planted 47 crape myrtle trees near the softball fields at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, creating a new section of the complex called “Rotary Grove.” The club, however, has continued with beautification projects in the area, spawning a new tradition for both its younger and and older members alike.
Last year, they undertook another tree planting improvement project at Jim Pearson Elementary School, renovating one of the building’s entrances.
Now for the renovations this year at Broad Street Plaza, four Bosque Elms were funded by the Rotary Club and the Alexander City Tree Board, with help from Main Street Alexander City.
Alex City councilman Eric Brown of Brown Land Management picked up the trees and provided a mini excavator to dig out the old stumps and lift the trees in place. The total cost of the project came out to around $900, split between the Tree Board, Rotary Club and Main Street Alexander City.
Bates said one of the project’s goals was to teach the community’s younger generation the value of service.
“These kids can learn to adopt the idea of service and improvement in their community as they go forward in life. Because after all, they're the future, and that's the beauty of these landscape projects,” Bates explained. “It's not just something that's done and then forgotten, but the results are there for decades to come.”
This year, the Benjamin Russell Interact Club has 34 members in the 11th and 12th grades, with John Fussell as the faculty advisor.
Fussell and Interact Club members Debrenski Whetstone, Sarah Brown, Weston Blake, Gunnar Vardaman and Madison Barnett also took part in the tree planting earlier this month. They were joined by Rotary Club members Ken Estes, Rick Silva, John Ferguson, Jackson Lilly and Larry Bates, as well as Lyle Nickles, Jessica Nickles and Jackson Craft of Brown Land Management.