Rotary Club District 6860 district governor Lee Weinman offered an inspiring look at what it means to be a Rotarian at Alexander City Rotary Club’s meeting Monday. Weinman shared a story to the club members about a past Rotary International president who explained the job of Rotary members is to be “a tool for miracles.”
Rotary clubs around the world have done this in various ways including being a resource for children.
Alexander City Rotary Club’s main fundraiser is its Imagination Library, which is typically funded with proceeds and donations from an annual event. With COVID-19 this year, the club is still accepting donations just without hosting a supplemental event.
So far the club has raised $2,140 for the Imagination Library and that is through the help of only five of its members.
Turnout and membership has been low for Alex City in the recent years and Weinman said that was one of the issues he needed to address in his position.
“The rule of thumb for club size is to be 1% of the adult population,” Weinman said. “It’s not hard to do if you focus on it.”
He added that Alex City is actually in a better position for recruitment than metropolitan areas due to the vast support of locally owned businesses.
In 2019, the club raised $94.74 per capita for the Rotary Foundation making it No. 25 out of 50 clubs in the district.
Weinman also appointed eight of 13 new assistant district governors when he took office and focused more on younger members.
“I wanted to show the younger members that you can advance,” Weinman said. “I wanted people who thought differently and had new ideas.”
As district governor, Weinman is also responsible for raising money so he wanted to recruit people who were passionate about the foundation and can speak highly of its value.
Another goal Weinman is focusing on under his leadership is funding a public image campaign.
“We will be doing 10- to 15-second public service announcements talking about Rotary within this district to help beef up club expansion,” he said.
This goes hand in hand with the creation of a social media chair maintain a consistent message across webpages, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
The 6860 District contributed $46,400 to the eradication of polio, which was matched dollar for dollar by the world fund.
Also notable, this district received a designation for being a pillar of Children’s of Alabama having contributed more than $1 million to Children’s of Alabama’s Critical Care Transport.
“This is not just a Birmingham source,” Weinman said. “Our district transported 23 children last year.”
District 6860 continues to be a Peace Builder District and is planning for the Rotary International Peace Conference to be held in Birmingham in 2023. The plan is also to roll out a youth program in January 2021 called NewGen Peacebuilders Program.
“It takes kids from multiple high schools and teaches them about diversity, working out conflict and sending with a community service project,” Weinman said. “This will be our pilot program.”
Alex City Rotary was one of 18 Weinman visited this year within his district of roughly 50 clubs.