Generosity was the name of the game for the Alexander City Rotary Club, which recently earned awards at astate conference comprising Rotary clubs from across northern Alabama.
Alexander City’s club was recognized for 100% participation in the Rotary Foundation, specifically with all members donating at least $100 during the 2021-22 year.
According to Alexander City Rotary Club president Larry Bates, Rotary International is one of the largest service organizations in the worldwith some 1.4 million members,and he saidtheRotary Foundationfunds the club’s international humanitarian projects.
Bates expressed his admiration to the Alex City club’s 18 members and their dedication, notingthe significance of the achievement.
“That's a worldwide goal we have, which is for every Rotarian to contribute $100 annually to the foundation,” Bates said. “We're one of six clubs in our district to do that.”
Over decades, the local clubs across the world have rallied together to support such initiatives as the eradication of polio among other causes, and the foundation has collected over $4 billion since its founding more than 100 years ago, according to the Rotary International website. However,Bates said at the core of the Alexander City Rotary Club’s generosity is its members desire to serve.
“Our motto is service above self,” Bates said. “Rotary fundamentally exists to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. We find ways in which we can serve the communities we live in.”
In Alexander City, the club’s signature local project is supporting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
“We were looking for an ongoing project that would be a benefit over time to Alexander City and surrounding community, and the children we send books to are in Tallapoosa, Coosa and Clay counties,” Bates said.
Over the past decade, the club has provided books monthly to over 600 children in the tri-county area, with the club’s grant purchasing enough books to increase community participation in the program by 20%.
