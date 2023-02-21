Alexander City Rotary Club
Former Alexander City Rotary Club president Ken Estes recently attended the organization's Alabama conference to receive two awards. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Generosity was the name of the game for the Alexander City Rotary Club, which recently earned awards at a state conference comprising Rotary clubs from across northern Alabama.

