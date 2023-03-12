With Janice Roe leaving Oasis Salon and Spa, Chelsea Lutz and Lauren Fuller are taking over as the new owners — making this their second location alongside Root 49 at Lake Martin.
Originally, Lutz and Fuller were considering trying to expand Root 49’s space, but when Roe came to them with the offer of ownership, they knew it was a sign.
The two said they plan to offer the same services Oasis has been known for including massage, facials, body waxing, nails and hair treatments. Fuller said she sees this as an opportunity to learn more about the spa side of the business as Root 49 focuses primarily on salon services.
“We also are very health-driven,” Fuller said. “So, our products are on the organic side. We offer here, at the Oasis, different amenities of colors and products. It is an Aveda salon.”
Lutz and Fuller follow a similar model at Root 49 by using organic products such as plant and flower-based colors and essential oils. Fuller said they care about their clients and they want to offer what will be best for them and their body.
The grand reopening of Oasis will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17. Lutz said it will be a come-and-go style event and there will be finger foods, drinks and music.
The same day Root 49 is also celebrating its 5-year anniversary. Lutz and Fuller first started Root 49 in a small barber shop off of Highway 49. Then the two worked their way up to a downtown Dadeville location, where the business is currently.
“We went from a really small little baby shack to an actual downtown building with exposed brick walls and cedar walls,” Lutz said.
Fuller and Lutz said they are both excited that Oasis gets to be part of their next chapter as business owners.
Oasis is located at 8336 County Road 34 in Dadeville. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment only on Saturdays.
