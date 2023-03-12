oasis

Root 49 owners, Chelsea Lutz and Lauren Coker, are becoming the new owners of Oasis Salon & Spa at Lake Martin. 

 Submitted / The Record

With Janice Roe leaving Oasis Salon and Spa, Chelsea Lutz and Lauren Fuller are taking over as the new owners — making this their second location alongside Root 49 at Lake Martin.

