Executive orders bypassing Congress are rarely popular.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Anniston) doesn’t like how it was it done but agrees President Donald Trump had to do something to help the American people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What Trump did, we couldn’t get a deal, so Trump just issued an executive order,” Rogers said. “We are going to give $400 (of extra weekly unemployment benefits). The state has got to come up with the $100 and the states don’t know where the money is coming from, but at least he is showing he is wanting to be helpful to those who don’t have a job to go back to.”
Rogers’ issue is with a president just doing something when Congress hasn’t authorized it, but argues Trump now has a Supreme Court ruling defending the use of executive orders to reallocate funding.
“I didn’t like executive orders when (Barack) Obama was doing it,” Rogers said. “I’m a legislator. I think the president should have to come to us to get authority and funding to do this. It separates the powers.
“I didn’t like when Obama did it. I don’t like when Trump does it. However I will say unlike Obama Trump has already been to the Supreme Court. Last year he took money from the defense department and sent it to the border to build the wall because the Democrats wouldn’t give him any money for it. They sued him and it went to the Supreme Court and they said he could that. At least Trump has a case he can point to. The Supreme Court has said he can move money around. He has an argument for what he is doing. Obama never went to the Supreme Court.”
The discord in Washington D.C. was the reason for the latest Trump executive order.
“The separation of powers regardless of Democrat or Republican president should always have to come to Congress to get the money and authority to do things like that,” Rogers said. “It is such a shame we are in a situation where we can’t get them in the same room. We are at an impasse.”
Rogers said the $600 per week supplemental unemployment in the first stimulus package was too much that ended July 31.
“They were too much,” Rogers said. “$600 to supplement the $275 the state paid, people don’t realize this but that $275 when combined with the $600 the federal government gave you, that is $45,500 a year — almost $22 an hour to tell people to stay home.
“If you are working at one of the manufacturing plants supplying Kia making $15 an hour to work and the government says it will pay you $22 to stay home, what are you going to do? Stay home. And that is what they have been doing.”
Rogers said it is adding to the national debt too quickly.
“We just borrowed another $4 trillion,” Rogers said. “We already owed $22 trillion. It’s just too much.”
The pandemic has made Rogers and other come to the conclusion too much of the U.S.’s ability to support itself has been shipped off-shore.
“In this process we realize how reliant we have become on China,” Rogers said. “We have become dependent on consumables like (personal protective equipment), chemistry and pharmaceuticals.”
Rogers said Democrats are too worried about social programs instead of concentrating on the real issues of national security — especially China who Rogers said is a real enemy.
“I keep telling people all the time, it doesn’t matter if your Social Security system or Medicare system is solvent if people are going to kill us,” Rogers said. “We have seen it multiple times, China would love to wipe us off the face of this planet.”
Rogers is optimistic about Republican chances in the general election.
“I’m not worried about the Senate,” Rogers said. “We are 17 seats away in the House. If Trump has a good night, I’m confident. If not, it will not be so good.”
Rogers a real issue in preserving national security and the military could happen after the November election.
“Let’s assume the worse and Biden wins,” Rogers said. “First he is going to want to do is cut defense spending and move that money over into social programs.
“Trump has spent the last few years getting defense spending back up to what Obama had cut out. Our equipment was worn out. Trump has got us to where we are digging out of that.
We don’t have a choice in the matter. If we don’t make sure we are a world superpower, everything economically will be chipped away.”
Rogers is hopeful about college football despite the pandemic.
“I don’t care if fans are in the stands,” Rogers said. “Look at NASCAR, they are doing pretty well.”