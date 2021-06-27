Alumni of the Benjamin Russell Future Farmers of America (FFA) will host a two-day rodeo to benefit the current BRHS students in the program.
“Our FFA alumni, who are past members and people in the community, are the ones putting on the rodeo but all proceeds are donated back to the FFA program for student events,” BRHS FFA adviser Josh Williams said. “The proceeds help pay for dues, trips and competitions and the donations help offset those costs.”
The Frontier Class Rodeo Company is handling the actual rodeo and all eight professional events — bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping, tie down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing. There will also be the rodeo clown and other speciality acts.
Williams said FFA is the largest student organization at BRHS.
“We had 125 students this past year,” Williams said. “Even with the pandemic we have been growing and the funds last year helped provide membership dues for some students.”
The Bice Motors Lake Martin Ram Rodeo will take place at the Alexander City Horse Riding Arena at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex July 9 and 10. Gates open each day at 5 p.m. and music will be playing until the events start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are two for $15 in advance or $10 each at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at Alexander City Parks & Rec, Lake Martin Building Supply and Tractor Supply.