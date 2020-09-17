VBR Records of Trussville in partnership with the World Famous Rodeo Club of Dadeville will host country music icon Mickey Gilley on Oct. 3. Gilley, along with nationally acclaimed country artists and songwriter Bobby Luster, will appear live at The Rodeo Club.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Special guest star Tina Marie will also make an appearance.
Last month, T. Graham Brown took The Rodeo Club stage and was attended by residents from all over.
“I traveled in from Texas to see T. Graham Brown at The Rodeo Club in Dadeville last month,” avid music fan and music promoter Becky Justice said in a press release. “Venues featuring national headliners are few and far between these days.”
Justice said she plans to return in October for the Gilley performance.
The Rodeo Club has a long history of hosting live music in the area and boasts a capacity of roughly 1,000. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 500. Therefore, limited seating capacity will mean limited ticket availability.
“We encourage ticket buyers to buy in advance as it is likely this show could sell out before show day,” Luster said in the press release.
Since launching his musical career in 1957, Gilley has achieved 39 top 10 country hits with 17 of those songs reaching the No. 1 spot on country charts. Among them, songs like “Stand by Me” from the 1980 Box Office hit “Urban Cowboy,” “Room Full of Roses” and “Don’t the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time” are American pop culture classics. In 1976, Gilley swept the American Country Music Awards taking home Entertainer of the Year, Top Male Vocalist, Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the year.
“I enjoy performing and singing as much these days as I ever have,” Gilley said in the press release.
To purchase tickets, visit www.outhousetickets.com.