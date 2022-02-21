Family Dollar issued a product recall across hundreds of stores in the southeast Friday following a warehouse inspection that turned up "live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings," according to statement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
An initial FDA alert Friday warned products purchased Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee since Jan. 1, 2021 could be affected. Family Dollar followed with a voluntary recall affecting 404 stores including 14 Alabama stores; nearby Dadeville, Eclectic and Millbrook locations were not on the list. "The recall does not apply to other stores," the company stated.
The FDA-regulated products listed in the recall include foods, supplements, cosmetics, pet food, toiletries and over-the-counter regulations, all originating from Family Dollar's West Memphis, Arkansas distribution facility. According to the release, the FDA began an investigation in January in response to a consumer complaint and found that not only was the facility unsanitary, but the products were stored "in conditions that did not protect [them] against contamination."
A fumigation that month yielded 1,100 dead rodents.
The FDA also stated that, upon review of the company's internal records, more than 2,300 rodents were collected between March 29 and Sept. 17, 2021. Family Dollar halted shipment from the Arkansas facility within the first few days of the investigation, which concluded Feb. 11.
"Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe," regulatory affairs associate commissioner Judith McMeekin said in a statement. "No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk."
The FDA advised consumers to discard all pharmacy products, regardless of how they're packaged, though food in non-permeable packaging may be safe if washed thoroughly. Consumers are also advised to wash their hands after handling Family Dollar products; rodent contamination may cause salmonella or infectious disease with infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people at greatest risk.
"To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall," the company said in a statement Friday.
The dollar store chain said affected stores are being notified by letter. Customers of affected products will be able to return them without a receipt.