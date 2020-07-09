While some industries and companies have been shut down or slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alexander City’s Robinson Iron is still in full swing with projects across the country, including its largest one yet.
The 1905 Jackson Memorial Fountain at City Park in Parkersburg, West Virginia, was damaged in the early 1990s and repaired with fiberglass. In October 2018, a storm destroyed the remaining structure and Robinson Iron jumped at the chance to fabricate its replacement.
“They had a cast iron fountain that was so unique; I had never seen one like it before,” sales and marketing manager Luke Robinson said. “I went to Parkersburg in the early 2000s looking around the country for fountains to restore and at the time, the fountain was fine. It needed some restoration but any other issues I couldn’t tell.”
Parts of the original fountain’s cast iron has been replaced with plaster material and painted to look like iron. When the 2018 storm destroyed the fountain, these replacement pieces came to light.
“As soon as I found out about that I contacted them and said, ‘We’d love to restore this and get is as close as what you had as we can. We want to work with you,’” Robinson said. “They were agreeable and it worked out great.”
Robinson Iron crafted a new design, which was similar to the fountain’s original but with a few alterations based on patterns already made.
“We look at their old piece and said, ‘OK. What do we have close to that without creating a new pattern?’” Robinson said. “A new pattern can be an expensive part of this process. We decided to come up with something that was close to what they had retaining the same elements as possible. Everyone seems to like it.”
The nearly 15,000 pound, 26-foot tall fountain will be installed in Parkersburg next week. The replacement fountain arrived mid-June in parts and was unloaded by City of Parkersburg crew, Alan Stone Co. employees and Robinson Iron workers.
“This is one of the largest fountains we’ve ever done,” Robinson said.
Robinson Iron also completed the South Main Plaza dog fountain in Mount Vernon, Ohio, earlier this year.
“We did the casting work, sent it to Ohio and they had everything painted at another facility,” Robinson said. “They just got it installed last week.”
Robinson was slated to attend its grand unveiling but the coronavirus restrictions postponed the event.
“They just decided to not make it a big ordeal or a big gathering,” he said. “Just had an unveiling like, ‘Here it is.’”
The Ohio fountain features 12 different dog breeds around the structure’s interior perimeter and six along the exterior perimeter. They are all designed to be looking up at a golden bone on top of the center fountain. Robinson Iron also crafted the pony on site at the fountain.
“We did the dogs, the pony and the fountain in the center,” Robinson said. “It’s modeled somewhat after the fountain we did in Berczy Park in Toronto.”
The Mount Vernon addition is representative of the town modifying its amenities to be more dog-friendly.
“The installation in this case was done by someone else,” Robinson said. “It was easy; the fountain was one piece and the dogs were all separate pieces easily bolted down.”
The dogs were constructed from scratch but the fountain pattern was already on file so what normally would have been a six-month to one-year job was done in about four months, according to Robinson.
Robinson Iron recently restored a fountain it had installed around 1999 and manufactured a new fountain for Ocean Grove, New Jersey, about nine months ago.
“We’ve been all over the place,” Robinson said. “(The coronavirus pandemic) has certainly affected us in the sense that we have not really been able to go to some of the places we normally go like New York. So some jobs have been put on hold.”
While some work has slowed down in COVID-19 hotspots, Robinson Iron has been hard at work with local projects.
“It hasn’t really affected anyone in our facility,” Robinson said. “We’re trying to be as safe as we can. We don’t want to send anyone anywhere there is danger.”
From about 2000 to 2015, Robinson Iron averaged about eight to 12 fountain restorations but has shifted to more new fountain creations in the past few.
“What we’ll see is this cycle back around,” he said. “We’ve been around since the 1970s so we’re beginning to restore things again. We’ve been in business long enough to have to restore out own work, which I think is pretty cool.”