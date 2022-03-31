Those 90 and older have seen it all.
Nonagenarians have lived through the Great Depression, World War II and conflicts across the globe. They’ve seen Charles Lindbergh become the first person to fly across the Atlantic, Neal Armstrong walk on the moon. Computers, televisions and more were just ideas when they were born.
New Site Senior Center director Jan Kennedy organized a Roaring 90s party to celebrate Geraldine Foreman, 94, Lindy Hill, 93, and Melba Boyd, 92, who have been attending Kennedy’s programs at the senior center over the years. But Friday was special because it was just for them.
“You have a lifetime of experience,” Kennedy said. “Each of you are a walking history book.
Your lives paralleled the journey of America. You are American national treasures.”
Each “young person” recalled seeing chickens under the house through cracks in the floor, one horse wagons and sweeping the yard with a dogwood broom.
“I’ve had a good life,” Hill said. “I got a nice family and got good friends that I’m so thankful for… it’s been a good life but full of sorrow, trouble too. But that is what we expect in this life. God didn’t promise us it would be rosy all the way.”
Life wasn’t “rosy” for Hill but he has no complaints.
“I don’t remember my mother,” Hill said. “She died when I was a baby. They say my sister raised me until she left. I don’t remember when she left home. It was always me and my daddy until he got [too] disabled to see after me when I was 12 and he gave me to my oldest brother.”
Hill’s brother put him to work altering the plow lines and stock to allow the young boy to walk behind in the field.
“I went to work when I was 12,” Hill said. “I lived with [my brother] until I ran away at 16. I put what I had in a paper sack and walked out. Since then I have been on my own. I worked. It's all I ever done.”
Hill would stack green lumber at the mill at 14. Boyd worked in the mill. Foreman too.
Cars were few and far between when they were children. Foreman wouldn’t have a car until she married Jack Foreman.
“We used a one horse wagon to get where we were going,” Foreman said. “It was all dirt roads.”
Hill and Boyd would have access to Ford Model Ts through their families.
“It was my daddy’s car,” Hill said. “It’s the first I remember.”
“Boyd said, “We were really thrilled to death.”
A night on the town could be paid for by the change in someone’s pocket.
“I would take a quarter and go to the show on Saturday night,” Hill said. “Pay a dime for a Coca Cola, a nickel for a box of popcorn. I would come across the street when the show was over and get a fountain Coca Cola and a cheeseburger for a dime.”
Courting was far simpler in the 30s and 40s. Family served as social media and dating sites. Aunts and cousins would offer up introductions and marriages would happen a few months later.
Hill would find the love of his life while working in the lunchroom during summer school. Hill was paid in items he could sell — Coca Colas, boxes of chewing gum.
“The day I walked out the walkway at the school house in Alex City in 1946 and seen the prettiest girl I had ever seen in my life — Betty Lee,” Hill said. “I give Betty chewing gum. That was a wonderful time. It rocked on for four kids and 60 years and 6 months.”
There were lessons along the way. A move to California and a return five months later for Hill.
“There wasn’t any gold out there,” Hill said. “They done dug it all up before I got there. We come back to Alabama. It was a mistake. We survived it.”
With nine decades of experience, the 90 year olds have figured out the instructions for life.
“We could write a book if we wrote all of them down,” Hill said.
The instructions might fill a book but they all boil down to making the best of the situation someone is in.
“Just be content with the situation you are in,” Boyd said. “Do what is right with people.”
Foreman said there are a lot of distractions to be avoided.
“Live a clean life,” she said. “Don’t get hooked on all this stuff that’s out there.”
Hill said everyone needs to have God in their lives.
“Life is short, it’s short compared to eternity,” Hill said. “Be prepared to go anytime because He could call at any time. Have yourself prepared to return to where you came from.”