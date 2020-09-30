Roadwork will continue today in Alexander City as part of the Alex City Road Improvement Project (ACRIP).
In preparation for paving, construction crews will continue working on Hydrangea Circle this morning and will then move to Wilma Street and Warren Hill Road if time permits.
Through traffic should avoid these areas while work is in progress.
“Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation,” Alexander City Public Works said in an email. “Stay tuned to our Facebook page for routine updates.”