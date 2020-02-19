March 3 all Tallapoosa County voters will be asked to vote on a constitutional amendment that, if passed, will apply to only Willow Point residents inside the gated neighborhood, according to Russell Lands vice president and general counsel Steve Forehand.
“No one in the county outside of Willow Point would be affected by the amendment,” Forehand said. “The amendment would authorize Willow Point residents to organize their own road district to pay for the maintenance of Willow Point roads. That road district would not cost any other county residents anything; it only applies to Willow Point residents.”
Proposed Local Amendment No. 1 would allow Willow Point residents to file a petition with the probate judge to establish a road maintenance district in the development. That road maintenance district would be responsible for the upkeep of roads in the Willow Point neighborhood, including the funding for future road repairs and projects, according to Forehand.
“What happened is that Willow Point was set up as a development but never had a homeowners’ association,” Forehand said. “Other developments have a homeowners’ association that maintains the roads. Russell Lands doesn’t own any of the lots in the development anymore, so it doesn’t make sense for the developer to own the roads. It’s really time for the residents to take care of that responsibility, just as it’s done in other developments.”
The proposed local amendment is the first step in a multi-step process to transfer ownership of the roads in the Willow Point neighborhood to homeowners.
“The residents would establish a public corporation for the road district,” Forehand said. “That public corporation would have a five-person board of directors, comprised of property owners, that would oversee the collection of funds and repair of the streets. Russell Lands would have no employees on the board of directors.”
Russell Lands is in the process of repaving the neighborhood roads and bringing them up to specifications of the county code. Willow Way East roads have been completed, and work will begin soon on roads on the west side.
“There will be brand new roads inside the entire development,” Forehand said. “If residents choose to set up an association, Russell Lands would transfer ownership of basically brand new roads that would not need maintenance for 15 to 20 years. The association would collect funds from residents for the maintenance of the roads, and when maintenance is needed in the future, there would be a fund to pay for it.”
Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson said a vote in favor of Local Amendment No. 1 would mean the county may never have to take on the responsibility for maintaining these roads.
Robinson said forming a road maintenance district would be the most cost-effective option for Willow Point residents, as the annual charge per Willow Point household is expected to be around $325 per year for the upkeep of roads.
“If the residents there elected not to have a road maintenance district, the maintenance of the roads then could fall on the county, and the gated status of the neighborhood would have to go away,” Robinson said. “The county can only maintain public roads — not roads in a gated community. It’s a good deal for the homeowners there to assume that responsibility going forward. It costs the county about $130,000 per mile to asphalt a road, it’s a better deal for Willow Point residents to have the road district.
“A vote in favor of this amendment is only going to allow Willow Point residents to vote on whether or not to set up their own road maintenance district. It’s not going to cost anybody outside of Willow Point anything. We encourage all Tallapoosa County voters to vote in favor of this amendment.”
This amendment is not the same as Statewide Amendment No. 1 which pertains to the State Board of Education.