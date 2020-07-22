The Alexander City City Council opened the door for another business at its Monday meeting.
The council rezoned one parcel of property on U.S. Highway 280 from residential to B-2 Monday. The property owner wants to open a business and community development director Al Jones told the council she went through the planning commission with the idea and it approved the change.
“(The property owner) had an idea to sell markers and monuments,” Jones said. “She said it would be set back from the road and the property owner adjacent to her said it was OK.”
Jones said he believes property along U.S. Highway 280 should be zoned to allow it.
“Everything on 280 should be B-2,” Jones said. “That is what we want on 280 — businesses.”
Cleanup should start soon at Patriots Point to allow a better view of the flag poised on its pinnacle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63. When the flag was installed in 1991, a vague agreement was drawn up between the city, Russell Lands and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and clearly defined at Monday’s meeting.
“The property is owned by ALDOT,” Jones said. “The agreement didn’t lay out who was responsible for what. There has been no designation of duties.”
The agreement approved by the council will have city employees clear the precipice of trees and stage them near the road. ALDOT will pickup the debris and take it to the inert landfill on North Central Avenue at no charge. Russell Lands is responsible for a twice-yearly treatment of herbicide to prevent tree growth, for the lighting, flag pole and flag.
The Alexander City
City Council also:
• Set a public hearing to revoke the business license of This and That on Highway 63 at its Aug. 3 meeting
• Declared pipe fittings and other supplies surplus
• Authorized the mayor to execute an Alabama Recycling Fund Grant with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to purchase a vertical baler
• Approved a retail beer and retail table wine off-premises license for Patriots on the Corner on Highway 63 South
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.