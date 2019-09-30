It was accolades and acknowledgements at Dadeville Police Department chief David Barbour’s retirement party Thursday at city hall in Dadeville.
Barbour was presented with a certificate of appreciation from Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith along with a plaque from the city from Alabama League of Municipalities police safety consultant Roger Owens. He was also presented with resolutions honoring him from Sen. Tom Whatley (R-AL) and Rep. Ed-Oliver (R-Dadeville) presented by councilmembers Ron Mathis and Dick Harrelson.
“I want to thank everybody here for making this excellent (and) very, very joyful,” Barbour said. “I want to commend my officers for the good job they have done in helping me keep this department going and going forward.”
He has served at the police department since 1993 and as chief since 2012.
Barbour said it hasn’t sunk in yet that he’s retiring.
“I guess after about a week this phone is not going off,” Barbour said. “The radio is not going off. My house phone is not going off. I’m not getting all these calls; I think it will really sink in that I’m retired.”
Barbour has no current retirement plans.
Barbour thinks his biggest impact on the police department was installing a computer. When he got a computer for the department in 1995 he was in charge of it and learning how to use it. From there he became the technology person and can even build computers now.
“In that over the years I have been able to get surplus computers and build them,” Barbour said. “And everything we have the Dadeville PD is operating after what I built.”
Barbour is proud of finding personnel to work for him and hiring the first female police officer — Kalie Abbett — for the DPD.
Dadeville Police Cpl. Chance Hunt has worked for Barbour for two years and thinks he’s a great guy. Hunt said his favorite memory of working with Barbour was when they escorted former Gov. Robert Bentley through Dadeville.
Hunt grew up watching Barbour work in Dadeville.
“He’s one of the reasons I got into law enforcement was by watching him,” Hunt said. “We’re going to miss him. He’s a good asset to the city and the department.”
Dadeville police officer Peter Golden has served with Barbour for 10 years.
“He has helped me and guided me as someone who didn’t know anything about law enforcement to me being here 10 years later,” Golden said.
Barbour always helped his officers, according to Golden.
“He’s never not helped in a situation when you needed help,” Golden said. “He was always a phone call away if you needed guidance or information in certain situations. He was a leader; he knew how to lead his men. It’s a sad day to see him leave.”
Barbour’s step-sons Dillon and Andrew Gulledge attended his retirement party. Andrew described Barbour as a firm and fair parent.
“He was all-around always there for us,” Andrew Gulledge said. “He had a big impact on how we are today.”
Dillon added, “(He was) like a second dad or a real inspiration to our maturity and manhood.”
Barbour officially retires this afternoon. Lt. Jonathan Floyd will serve as interim chief.
Floyd said it’s bittersweet becoming interim chief because he was close to Barbour. Floyd was advised to stay who he is as chief.
“The main thing I look forward to is getting to work with our officers,” Floyd said. “We’re going to take the new challenges and we’re going to keep this department moving forward because chief Barbour has really brought us a long way in the seven years that he’s been chief. We look forward to getting started and look forward to keep moving in the same direction.”