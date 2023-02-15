The Tallapoosa County Retired Educators Association held a Valentine’s reception to meet and greet with retired educators.
The Tallapoosa County Retired Educators Association is the local Alabama Education Retirees Association (AERA) chapter. AERA is the retired division of the Alabama Education Association (AEA).
Johnny Cunningham, president of the Tallapoosa County REA, said the retired educators in their organization can include former teachers, bus drivers, maintenance workers or custodians. He said the gathering was a way for retirees to get to know who their organization is and what AERA does on the state level.
“The more members we can get the stronger we will be,” Cunningham said. “That’s why we are having this reception today to try to get some people out (and) join the state organization.”
Cunningham said some of the additional things done at the local organization level include tutoring kids, quarterly meetings with guest speakers and anything else that schools may need.
During the reception, Mayor Woody Baird and Alexander City School Superintendent Dr. Beverly Price were also in attendance. Both of them stood before the attendees thanking them for all they have done and continue to do as retired educators.
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley serves as one of the UniServ Directors with AEA. He spoke at the reception to discuss some of the upcoming things elected officials will be looking at during the next state legislative session and to answer any questions retirees might have for him.
Cunningham said if retired educators are interested in joining AERA, state level dues are $8 every month, the local level dues are $10 a year and individuals can call him at 256-496-1882.
The retired educators’ reception was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the United Way Building. Their next meeting will be held April 18.
