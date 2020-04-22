Libraries have always been a source of information, imagination and learning, and Adelia M. Russell Library isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic keep it from providing that service.
While the building will remain closed until further notice, there are a ton of free online resources available to adults and children.
“Even though we’re closed to the public, we’re still answering phones, checking emails and responding to message Monday through Friday,” librarian Amy Huff said. “We’re glad to help people utilize any of these databases and research through them.”
The library’s eBook vendor, Overdrive, offers thousands of books, audios and magazines for every age. It’s a free service available to those with a library card and with the COVID-19 virus so rampant, free digital cards are available for those who don’t have one.
“They have access to all different books from kids’ books, teens, fiction, romance, adult novels; there are e-magazines for all ages and audios for all ages,” Huff said. “Kids really like to do the audios because it gives them a break from the reading part. They can sit and listen and not have to focus on the book as much. It’s something different.”
Overdrive also has an app, Libby, which offers access to tons of resources.
Tumble books are eBooks specifically geared to children. The company is offering free access through at least Aug. 31.
Alabama’s Virtual Library (AVL) includes access to encyclopedias and resources on science, health, history, literature and more.
“The AVL is just a whole library of research reference at your fingertips,” Huff said. “Anyone in school, (kindergarten) through college can use the resources available on it for free. You just choose the grade level you’re looking for and it will help you go from there.”
The Learning Express Library provides skill-building resources for classroom and homework success. It provides access to adult core skills, computer skills, college admissions prep, test prep, personal success skills and more.
“Learning Express is a cool website,” Huff said. “People can go in, select a username and password and have personal access. It’s good for people looking for jobs, to brush up on reading or a language, also grammar and other help for K-12 students, so they can continue to test themselves and keep up with things. It keeps your mind going and skill level where it needs to be fore when we do go back (to school).”
A lot of homeschool parents already use these resources, Huff said, and recommend them to others who now have children at home trying to finish up school. All these sites can be found on the library’s website at www.alexandercityal.gov/library.
During this time, the library is allowing people to keep any books they currently have without accruing late fees or fine. Book return boxes are open for those who do wish to return a book.
A digital card it available for users who may not have a library card.
“During the pandemic, they wanted people to have access,” Huff said.