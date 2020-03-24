Small businesses across the nation are in fear of shutting down entirely due to a loss of revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local owners in Tallapoosa County are no different, and the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Alexander City are educating themselves on available resources available so they can share this information with their members.
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced small businesses in the state are now eligible for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. According to the SBA’s Office of Advocacy, there are nearly 400,000 small businesses in Alabama.
Under the Federal Emergency Declaration, the EIDL program will provide working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus.
This includes loans up to $2,000,000; a 3.75% fixed interest rate for for-profit companies; a 2.75% fixed interest rate for nonprofits; and up to a 30-year term. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21.
Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said Main Street Alabama has been funneling vital information to its designated communities to help local businesses.
“I’ve been sending all this information out to all contacts I have for downtown merchants,” Jeffcoat said. “Everything is changing daily, but as I receive information from the state and national organizations, I am pushing that out and sharing it on the Main Street Facebook page.”
Jeffcoat has also received a breakdown of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed into law Wednesday. The act concerns employee leave in two parts: Emergency Family Medical Leave Expansion Act and the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act.
Both apply to employers with fewer than 500 employees and are available to employees who have to self-isolate due to a coronavirus diagnosis; seek diagnosis or preventative care if exhibiting symptoms; comply with a healthcare provider’s orders; care for a family member who is quarantining; or care for their own child whose school closed or childcare provider is unavailable due to the coronavirus.
“I know Facebook is offering $100 million in cash grants,” Jeffcoat said. “Regional Council Fund is dealing with small businesses and from what I understand it’s a quicker turnaround than SBA. There are several different small business response resources available.”
Main Street has waived membership dues for 2020 to help alleviate some minor financial concerns.
“They are the ones who support our little league teams and other programs,” Jeffcoat said. “We have to figure out how to support them to get them through this.”
The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is doing much of the same as Main Street.
“I have a call with the folks out of Birmingham who administer the SBA loans for the Southeast and am having those conversations to really share as much as we can,” chamber president and CEO Ed Collari said.
Since Alabama was declared a disaster state, it’s opened up the opportunity to receive more federal funding, he said.
“There is a multitude of grants, loan opportunities or overall small business support,” Collari said. “We are trying to consolidate everything we get into a page on our website that we update regularly. Make it a one-stop shop and house it all under one roof, so people can go right to that location. The hope is they can get all their questions answered.”
Both Collari and Jeffcoat said they hope to serve as liaisons for the community businesses should they need assistance.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) released a proposed Keeping Workers Paid and Employed Act, which is part of the relief package being discussed in Congress. The act would provide cash-flow assistance through 100% federal guaranteed loans to employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency.
Local business owners, such as Service Printing owner Scott Riley are juggling with the decision to apply for SBA loans or wait for these potential modifications.
“When listening to a teleconference with President Trump, he mentioned if you’re using money for payroll, mortgages, lease payments it’s going to be forgiven, like a grant,” Riley said. “It works out well and would take people off unemployment.”
The Keeping Workers Paid and Employed Act would allow companies to qualify to receive their payroll amount times 250% as a grant.
“I can apply for an SBA loan at 3.75%, but if I wait and see what the end result is it might be forgiven,” Riley said. “That’s my thinking and maybe I’m wrong. The other side of it is to apply now while the money is there.”
Service Printing’s doors are still open and Riley is still seeing about six customers a day while also receiving orders from manufacturing customers and hospitals. Many mom-and-pop shops, which typically use Service Printing have cut Riley’s services from their budgets.
“I just want to be able to capture this lost revenue to get over this hump,” Riley said. “I think everybody is thinking we should be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel in maybe two months.”
Main Street, the chamber and the City of Alexander City plan to meet in the next week to consolidate efforts and collaborate resources.
“In the event this becomes a long-term crisis, we are going to have to take care of our small businesses,” Alexander City councilmember Scott Hardy said. “The chamber and Main Street will assist along with city leaders.”
For more information or to apply for an SBA EIDL loan, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Additional resources for small business relief:
- Facebook Small Business Grants
- Facebook.com/business/grants
- Alabama Department of Revenue Tax Relief
- Revenue.alabama.gov/2020/03/ador-extends-relief-to-small-businesses
- East Alabama Planning Commission Revolving Loan Program
- Earpdc.org/revolving-loan-fund
- USDA Loan Program
- Rd.usda.gov/programs-services/business-industry-loan-guarantees
- Alabama Association of Regional Councils
- Alarc.org/the-councils