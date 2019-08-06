Property owner Kenneth Ledbetter and the City of Alexander City are still waiting on a long handshake across an expanse of rocky and at times muddy land after a resolution calling for the city to put dirt on Ledbetter’s property to help alleviate drainage problems was pulled from consideration at Monday’s city council meeting.
Afterward, Ledbetter skewered the city council for what he said is its indecisiveness and lack of support but council president Tim Funderburk vowed the city would fix the drainage issues on its property affecting land Ledbetter wants to invest $1 million on to build 250 storage units.
“Weare going to do whatever it takes to resolve any issue with drainage to his property,” Funderburk said.
Rainwater has been flowing off more elevated city property on either side of Ledbetter’s land at Central Avenue and Lee Street, and Ledbetter said heavy rain recently caused water damage in the basement of his warehouse at the site.
Ledbetter, who owns a barbecue business in Alexander City, has been critical of what he said is a lack of cooperation from the city.
In response, the city drafted a resolution to move dirt from its property and put it on Ledbetter’s 3-acre parcel to help divert rainwater away from the warehouse. The resolution would have also required Ledbetter to hold the city blameless for whatever he did with the dirt.
But all that changed a few minutes into Monday’s work session.
“I’ve talked to Kenneth Ledbetter and he said he doesn’t need the soil from our property,” Funderburk announced during the work session. “All we’ve got to consider is the drainage from our property.”
The council removed the resolution from the agenda, as city engineer Gerard Brewer and community development director Al Jones said it wasn’t needed if no dirt was going to be moved.
After the meeting, Ledbetter said he was told beforehand councilmember Eric Brown, who was considered the swing vote, was going to vote against the resolution, likely leading to a 3-3 split and no decision.
“So I told them to take the dirt out of the equation and just fix the water,” Ledbetter said. “And they still couldn’t vote on it.”
Brown didn’t disclose what his vote was going to be but said the resolution wasn’t necessary because Mayor Tommy Spraggins and Brewer can direct city crews to correct drainage problems on its property that are putting water on Ledbetter’s land and make it compliant with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
“Mr. Ledbetter’s speculation is not worth commenting on,” Brown said. “It’s irrelevant. But the resolution was not removed because I was going to vote no. We don’t need a resolution to get our property ADEM compliant. The mayor and Gerard can handle that. They do it all the time. This property needs to be ADEM compliant. We should get the soil arranged to slow down the erosion and get a good stand of grass to get ADEM compliant.”
In June, the council declined to act on a proposal to give Ledbetter a half acre of city property to control drainage at the site in exchange for splitting the cost of materials to finish a large drainage ditch on the property line between the 3 acres already owned by Ledbetter and 3½ acres owned by the city — an informal agreement brokered by late mayor Jim Nabors.
Ledbetter and the city would have paid $9,000 apiece to finish the ditch but the proposal died for lack of a second.
“We could have done it weeks ago but I couldn’t get a second,” Funderburk said. “Everything got caught up with Jim dying and Tommy in the interim. Tommy had to hit the ground running. I think (the resolution) should have been pulled. We need to take care of our property.”
Brown said Friday he would likely vote to support the resolution if all it involved was moving dirt to help Ledbetter at no cost or liability to the city.
While everyone involved agrees the drainage problem mostly originates from rainwater running downhill from city property to Ledbetter’s property, how the flow of water evolved is controversial.
The city bought 11.25 acres at the site in February from contractor Roy Granger for $275,000. Part of that agreement was the city would not buy the land until Granger cleared it of debris from demolished Russell Corp. buildings and rough-graded it to match either the general contour of the land or to set the stage for additional finished grading. The city council authorized no other work on the property after it approved the purchase.
Spraggins was not at Monday’s meeting because of a vacation he had planned months ago.