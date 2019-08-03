Alexander City officials have drawn a plan to relieve flooding on a businessman’s property at no cost or liability to the city and the simmering dispute is on its way to the city council’s table for approval at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Businessman Kenneth Ledbetter wants to invest $1 million to build 250 storage units on his 3 acres at Central Avenue and Lee Street but higher city property on either side of Ledbetter has been draining onto his parcel. Ledbetter said heavy rain has caused flood damage in the basement of a warehouse he owns on the site.
City officials have met with Ledbetter on the property twice to review the situation and conducted a special workshop Wednesday to discuss solutions. The general proposal coming from the workshop is to shave dirt off the city’s property, put it on Ledbetter’s and grade all three parcels to drain properly toward Russell Road.
The resolution the council will consider Monday does not contain specific procedures for fixing the drainage issues other than “the use of city soils and other materials to improve drainage on Ledbetter’s property.” The city would be held harmless and work would be done at no cost to the city.
“It will satisfy being good for the city’s property and for the business owner’s property at no cost to the city,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said Friday. “I’m optimistic the council will approve it.”
Councilmembers were sent a copy of a resolution Friday afternoon and city attorney Larkin Radney has been directed to draft a legal agreement with Ledbetter tied to the resolution’s passage and it won’t be ready until Monday.
But city officials and Ledbetter seem poised for an amicable and mutually beneficial solution if the council approves the resolution and the chances of ratification seemed to improve Friday when councilmember Eric Brown, who is considered the swing vote among the six members, said he could support it.
“More than likely, yes,” he said. “I’m going to do some thinking on it over the weekend. I don’t know if it’s as simple as giving dirt away for a potential business. I don’t know that I have a problem with that.”
A 4-2 vote is required to pass the resolution.
Brown has been a vocal critic of an original proposal to give Ledbetter a half acre of city property to control drainage at the site in exchange for splitting the cost of materials to finish a large drainage ditch on the property line between the 3 acres already owned by Ledbetter and 3½ acres owned by the city. Ledbetter and the city would have paid $9,000 apiece to finish the ditch but two months ago the council declined to take action and Ledbetter said that decision stopped his $1 million project because he could not effectively manage the drainage.
Brown said that informal agreement between Ledbetter and late mayor Jim Nabors and any work at the site affecting city property should have been formally discussed by the council first.
“There are a whole lot of reasons why I’m not happy and it has nothing to do with Mr. Kenny,” Brown said. “The only problem I had with the other deal was giving away the land. And proper procedures weren’t followed.”
Community development director Al Jones, who helped write the resolution, said the new proposal should allay worries about costs to the city and giving away land.
“It will alleviate concerns that stopped it from going forward before,” Jones said.
The resolution calls for the use of city soils and other materials to improve drainage on Ledbetter’s property at the discretion of Spraggins and city engineer Gerard Brewer at no cost or liability to the city; that work on Ledbetter’s property will be completed by Ledbetter and/or his contractors; and the city will be held harmless from any damage caused by the design and/or construction of any improvements. Spraggins and Brewer will ensure all work done through the resolution will benefit the value of the city’s property and be completed as agreed upon.
“It will give us a bigger footprint to put industry on,” Brewer said. “I feel like we are right there ready to go. Everybody understands the city has got to get something out of it too.”
Ledbetter has said he will be satisfied if the city corrects the drainage issues on its land affecting his property and if the city provides him dirt to help him fill in his property and slope water away from his warehouse toward Russell Road.
“I’m happy with the way it seems to be going,” he said. “As long as they get their water off of me, I’m happy.”
While everyone involved agrees the drainage problem mostly originates from rainwater running downhill from city property to Ledbetter’s property, how the flow of water evolved is controversial.
The city bought 11.25 acres at the site in February from contractor Roy Granger for $275,000. Part of that agreement was the city would not buy the land until Granger cleared it of debris from demolished Russell Corp. buildings and rough-graded it to match either the general contour of the land or to set the stage for additional finished grading. The city council authorized no other work on the property after it approved the purchase.
Monday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse downtown.
The council will also consider:
• A resolution to approve the participation of the Lake Martin Tourism Association in the city’s local government health insurance program.
• A resolution authorizing Spraggins to enter into an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for an aging service grant for the senior citizens’ nutrition program.
• A resolution to approve the annual municipal water pollution prevention program.
• A resolution to nominate three people to the county board of equalization.
• A resolution authorizing Spraggins to waive the 6-inch water tap improvement fee to connect Stonebridge subdivision to the main line.
• A resolution to rename the football stadium at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
• A resolution authorizing Spraggins to enter into a lease agreement with the Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa for the Cooper Head Start Center.
• A resolution authorizing the submission of an application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistant Grant for the police department.
• A request to approve the 6th Street Park Family Fun Day hosted by River of Life Worship Center on Sept. 7.
• A request to approve the second all-class reunion Sept. 21 on the football field at the sportplex.
• Rescheduling the Sept. 2 council meeting to Sept. 3 because of Labor Day.