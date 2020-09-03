The Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad is known around the state for its abilities to help find lost victims on land and water.
Thursday it was called on again to aid in the recovery of University of Alabama student Kirsten Jones from the Black Warrior River. Ken Cowart of the rescue squad said the Kongsberg sonar the group received two years ago was used.
“We went over (Thursday) morning,” Cowart said. “We had just gotten set up good, maybe an hour when we spotted her. We sent down an underwater camera to confirm it before sending a diver down.”
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue started the search for Jones, 20, Tuesday night after a call of a boating accident came in from the Black Warrior River’s Oliver Lock and Dam.
Jones was one of three occupants a boat involved in an incident that carried the three over the spillway. The driver and another occupant of the boat survived.
“We found her right there at the spillway,” Cowart said.
Cowart said it was the first time the Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad had worked with first responders from Tuscaloosa and Northport.
“They were really nice,” Cowart said. “It was like we had always worked together.”
Cowart said the rescue squad took one of its boats to aid in the search.
The new sonar was acquired two years ago through a grant from the Department of Homeland Security with matching funds coming from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Russell Lands, the City of Alexander City and the Tallapoosa County Commission.
The sonar has aided in several searches just after it was acquired to find a drowning victim in the Elkahatchee Creek area of Lake Martin. It was then used to help find a downed helicopter in Lay Lake. Last year it was used to help recover boating accident victims on Lake Jordan and used in the last month on Smith Lake to aid in the recovery of 26-year-old Dustin New.
“It took us about four days there,” Cowart said. “We wish we could have been able to recover him quicker but it’s up to God when it all happens.”