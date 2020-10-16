Tallapoosa County voters are already active with just more than two weeks to go before the November General Election.
Tallapoosa County circuit clerk Patrick Craddock said nearly 1,300 applications for absentee ballots have been made. More voters will cast absentee ballots this election than ever before.
“It’s the busiest it's ever been for absentee ballots,” Craddock said. “It’s outpaced every other election I have been a part of. The last presidential election in 2016 we had about 1,300 absentee ballots and we have hit that with almost three weeks to go. I expect it to double that.”
Only registered voters can cast ballots. The deadline for registering to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Monday. The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29. While Nov. 2 is the last day to hand-deliver or postmark absentee ballots.
Craddock said the circuit clerk’s office handles absentee ballots and the applications for them. Applications can also be found on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
“You can call and we can mail you an application,” Craddock said. “You return it with the appropriate identification unless you are exempt.”
Craddock said there is an easy way to apply for an absentee ballot that speeds up the process.
“A voter can come to the circuit clerk’s office in Dadeville and fill out an application,” Craddock said. “If everything is a go, they can go ahead and vote. It takes the potential issue of the mail out of the process.”
Craddock said absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots are available only at the circuit clerk’s office at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. Those wanting to go that route do not have to bring witnesses to sign their ballot.
“We have notaries here in the office,” Craddock said.
Craddock the circuit clerk’s office is handling the extra work involved with more voters casting absentee ballots.
“There have been a couple small hiccups with mail but we have been able to work those out,” Craddock said. “Other than volume, knock on wood, there hasn’t been an issue with absentee ballots.”