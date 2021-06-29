Ed Oliver and Tom Whatley present Alexander City Schools funding
Siri Hedreen / The Outlook

Chief of staff Mark Tuggle, FFA advisor Josh Williams, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, Rep. Ed Oliver, science teacher Michelle Tuggle, Sen. Tom Whatley and ROTC advisor Ron Rowe pose at the Alexander City Board of Education office.

Local lawmakers Sen. Tom Whatley and Rep. Ed Oliver have pledged discretionary Education Trust Fund spending toward several Alexander City Schools programs in a letter presented to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford Tuesday.

Whatley (R-Auburn), whose district includes Tallapoosa, Lee and Russell counties, has allocated $11,000 to Alexander City Schools including $2,000 to ROTC, $2,000 to the fifth- through eighth-grade band, $1,000 to Michelle Tuggle's class, $2,000 to Alexander City Schools' special needs program and $4,000 to the Benjamin Russell High School FFA, which heads to the national FFA competition in October.

"My mother was a special needs teacher," Whatley told Lankford. "So however you want to split that out — I know for my mom, success for her students would be ordering from a stand-up menu from McDonald's by themselves. And that's sad, but that's a life skill."

On top of that $11,000, Oliver (R-Dadeville) presented Alex City Schools with another $10,000, asking Lankford to allocate it to the same programs while leaving $2,000 for contingency spending.

Tuggle, whose husband Mark used to represent Oliver's district and is now the Alabama House of Representatives chief of staff, teaches sixth-grade science at Radney Elementary.

"Senator Whatley I've known for a long time and I've been asking him for years for help with the science department," she said. "And he's come through this time, so I appreciate that. I've been lobbying about 10 years — 'Don't forget science.'"

Tuggle said she and her department will discuss spending the $1,000 on a school weather station and a subscription to a science reader.

