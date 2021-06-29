Local lawmakers Sen. Tom Whatley and Rep. Ed Oliver have pledged discretionary Education Trust Fund spending toward several Alexander City Schools programs in a letter presented to superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford Tuesday.
Whatley (R-Auburn), whose district includes Tallapoosa, Lee and Russell counties, has allocated $11,000 to Alexander City Schools including $2,000 to ROTC, $2,000 to the fifth- through eighth-grade band, $1,000 to Michelle Tuggle's class, $2,000 to Alexander City Schools' special needs program and $4,000 to the Benjamin Russell High School FFA, which heads to the national FFA competition in October.
"My mother was a special needs teacher," Whatley told Lankford. "So however you want to split that out — I know for my mom, success for her students would be ordering from a stand-up menu from McDonald's by themselves. And that's sad, but that's a life skill."
On top of that $11,000, Oliver (R-Dadeville) presented Alex City Schools with another $10,000, asking Lankford to allocate it to the same programs while leaving $2,000 for contingency spending.
Tuggle, whose husband Mark used to represent Oliver's district and is now the Alabama House of Representatives chief of staff, teaches sixth-grade science at Radney Elementary.
"Senator Whatley I've known for a long time and I've been asking him for years for help with the science department," she said. "And he's come through this time, so I appreciate that. I've been lobbying about 10 years — 'Don't forget science.'"
Tuggle said she and her department will discuss spending the $1,000 on a school weather station and a subscription to a science reader.