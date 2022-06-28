Tallapoosa County Schools debuted a newly renovated auditorium atHorseshoe Bend School on Thursday, June 23, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone.
Among those at the event included board of education members as well as school faculty. Superintendent Ray Porter led opening remarks and explained that this project has been part of a larger initiative to create greater equity within the system’s schools in regards to building upkeep and improvements.
“Thank you for coming out and being a part of this today. We hope to continue this effort to improve our campuses across the county,” Porter said. “This is what we’ve been looking for all along is equity across the county. So, no one looks at their school and feels like they haven’t been getting the attention they deserve. Every school is getting attention.”
Porter added it is just the beginning of many planned school improvements to come.
The ceremony marked the end of nearly a 30-month construction project, according to Porter. Many aspects of the renovations faced challenges due to ongoing supply chain issues, including delays and various labor issues.
“We’ve made a lot of progress across the county. Horseshoe Bend had a lot of unique challenges to address, and I think we’ve begun to address those,” he said.
Among the improvements, the gyms now have complete air conditioning, which had not previously been available, as well as a redesignedauditorium.
“Some of the other things that are happening here you cannot see but are a part of this… there is a complete redo of the mechanical systems inside the building, and we want to call attention to that because it is hugely important to faculty, staff, students and community members.”
With the renovations complete, Porter noted that the facilities will provide a great learning environment for students as well as a welcomed community venue.
“This is the beginning. This gives our students a place where they can explore their artistic endeavors. Hopefully we can continue to find ways to engage students artistically and this will give us an opportunity to do that. This is a great place. As you can see it is a beautiful place. It adds so much to the campus.”