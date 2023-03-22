In a 4-2 vote, the Alexander City City Council approved Monday extending where alcohol can be consumed downtown.
The council discussed a resolution which would authorize Mayor Woody Baird to enter into an agreement with Lake Martin Brewing, LLC, and allow the company to establish outdoor seating in a city park adjacent to the business.
Steve King is the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church, which is located right across the street from Lake Martin Brewing, and he appeared before the council to object to the agreement Monday, saying he felt it would show a priority on tax dollars rather than citizens’ rights.
“There are going to be people serving alcohol where we're trying to exercise our religious freedom,” he said. “I appreciate the two members of this council who maybe will stand up and say maybe tax dollars don't need to come at the expense of everything.”
King and members of his congregation protested the city’s decision to sell the Bud Porch Center in October to LMB, a restaurant that will serve beer brewed on-site. The building is located on Church Street at the roundabout in downtown.
Now though, King said the new agreement further encroaches on the church boundaries and disregards a 150-year-old downtown institution.
“I learned through the last process that this is all theater. You're gonna put the mayor in charge of this and they're gonna be out there drinking,” King said. “Giving him this authority just reflects that you (council members) don't care about what people in the downtown communities believe in.”
King said he fears alcohol consumption in the city’s park will worsen criminal behavior already present at the church’s grounds and specifically pose a risk to youth.
“We're having to replace our air conditioning units because now we have people who suck out the Freon so they can get high. Now we have sex offenders coming into our building,” he said. “So let's just put an alcoholic establishment as close as we can possibly get just to make that better. We have hundreds of kids there every single weekday.”
Mayor Woody Baird responded and said King had incorrectly interrupted the resolution.
“Mr. King said that he felt like his freedom was being infringed upon by this establishment. What about the freedoms of everybody else? Do they not count?” Baird said. “Do they not have the same rights as you do, to not worship or to worship, or to do what they want to do?”
Councilmember Jimmy Keel, however, sided with the church.
“I can’t see the mayor giving them access to that property. What are we going to do to bring in tax money?,” Keel said. “Are we just going to keep messing with alcohol? It’s addictive and we need to keep it (the park) like it is.”
City council president Buffy Colvin clarified the council’s resolution before city leaders casted a vote.
“We're allowing him to just put chairs outside that are not there and everybody will still have access to the park. We are not giving special privileges,” she said.
According to a city council resolution, the city entered into a licensing agreement with Lake Martin Brewing Company, which grants LMB permissible access to a city park adjacent to the front ground of the business’s property.
The agreement states the city licenses the park to LMB for the sole purpose of allowing outside seating for the restaurant, including the presence of tables, chairs and umbrellas.
The deal stipulates LMB agrees to the following in exchange:
LMB shall not block the walkways adjacent to and across the park nor prevent parking in the South Main Street parking spaces.
LMB shall not have music or other entertainment on said city parcel without the permission of the City and Main Street of Alexander City.
LMB shall keep the city’s parcel clear of any debris or trash. The City shall do regular maintenance of the landscape of the city’s parcel.
The company is also required to maintain a general liability insurance policy of $1 million.
The city council ultimately approved the resolution with councilmembers Scott Hardy, Chris Brown, Eric Brown, and Colvin voting in favor of the agreement while councilmembers Bobby Tapley and Keel sided against the resolution.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
Authorized and approved the rental amount for all hangars at Thomas C. Russell Air Field and authorized the mayor to adjust the fee rates periodically based on fair market value.
Appointed members to the Airport Advisory Committee.
Rescinded Ordinance 99-09 and amended Section 22 of the Alexander City Code of Ordinances to provide a procedure for organizing events.
Authorized the renewal of a memorandum of understanding for the option to purchase and develop property executed on Nov. 2, 2021.
Awarded a Bid to Harcros Chemicals and the Dycho Company, Inc. for Sodium Hypochlorite and to Brenntag Mid-South for Phosphate 6.
Approved the annual procession for Good Friday for the St. John Apostle Catholic Church.
Approved the Main Street Gumbo Get Down to be held on April 15, 2023 in the Arts & Entertainment District.