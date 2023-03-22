Wood Baird.JPG
Buy Now

Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird explained everyone has a right to downtown Monday, not just the First Baptist Church, during a regularly scheduled city council meeting. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

In a 4-2 vote, the Alexander City City Council approved Monday extending where alcohol can be consumed downtown.

City diagram

Alexander City will grant Lake Martin Brewing access to one downtown park parcel (highlighted in yellow) for permissible use. A city diagram shows the park property is located between Main Street and Church Street, according to a city council resolution. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you