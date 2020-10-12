1010 ROR Contest4.jpg
Buy Now

Each year, students at Stephens Elementary have the opportunity to design the annual Renew our Rivers T-shirt.

1010 ROR Contest1.jpg
Buy Now

Amy Passaretti / The Outlook Stephens Elementary School fourth-grader Easton Marable shows off his winning artwork for this year Renew our Rivers T-shirt contest.

Out of the more than 450 students, 25 kids were named finalists for their artwork.

Stephens Elementary School fourth-grader Easton Marable was the winner for this year’s contest with his fish artwork.

1010 ROR Contest3.jpg
Buy Now

Amy Passaretti / The Outlook Each year, students at Stephens Elementary have the opportunity to design the Renew our Rivers T-shirt. Out of the more than 450 students, these 25 kids were the finalists with their artwork. Pictured in no order are Jenna Kim, Andrea Harrell, Ella Kim, Raleigh Anna Harris, Julie Kilny Kison, Jackson Garret, Emari Kelly, Ayla Gilley, Ava Butler, Helen Chau, Ja’marion Wyckoff, Haig Lee, Cameron Fennel, Layken Joiner, Sawyer Snyder, Elijah Thornton, Russell Goree, Ella Channell, Rylee Ann Sprayberry, Walker Allen, Allison Dean, Brooklyn Goolsby, Elijah Dodgen, Brayden Phillips, Ryleigh Ruffin, Easton Marable and Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson.

Pictured are Jenna Kim, Andrea Harrell, Ella Kim, Raleigh Anna Harris, Julie Kilny Kison, Jackson Garret, Emari Kelly, Ayla Gilley, Ava Butler, Helen Chau, Ja’marion Wyckoff, Haig Lee, Cameron Fennel, Layken Joiner, Sawyer Snyder, Elijah Thornton, Russell Goree, Ella Channell, Rylee Ann Sprayberry, Walker Allen, Allison Dean, Brooklyn Goolsby, Elijah Dodgen, Brayden Phillips, Ryleigh Ruffin and Easton Marable and Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson.

Amy Passaretti is a staff writer with the Alexander City Outlook.