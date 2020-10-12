Each year, students at Stephens Elementary have the opportunity to design the annual Renew our Rivers T-shirt.
Out of the more than 450 students, 25 kids were named finalists for their artwork.
Stephens Elementary School fourth-grader Easton Marable was the winner for this year’s contest with his fish artwork.
Pictured are Jenna Kim, Andrea Harrell, Ella Kim, Raleigh Anna Harris, Julie Kilny Kison, Jackson Garret, Emari Kelly, Ayla Gilley, Ava Butler, Helen Chau, Ja’marion Wyckoff, Haig Lee, Cameron Fennel, Layken Joiner, Sawyer Snyder, Elijah Thornton, Russell Goree, Ella Channell, Rylee Ann Sprayberry, Walker Allen, Allison Dean, Brooklyn Goolsby, Elijah Dodgen, Brayden Phillips, Ryleigh Ruffin and Easton Marable and Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson.