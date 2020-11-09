Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Area roadsides and shoreline are a whole lot cleaner today thanks to the hard work of many over the weekend.
Lake Martin Resource Association held its 16th annual Renew Our Rivers cleanup Friday and Saturday and, according to president John Thompson, it was the best year yet.
"The teamwork in this very challenging year was the best ever and the overwhelming results are very impressive," Thompson said. "Many thanks to all of you who helped to make the 2020 Lake Martin ROR cleanup the absolute very best ever."
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson helps staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson helps staff at Wind Creek State Park help load up discarded materials recovered from Lake Martin for proper disposal as part of the annual Renew Our Rivers Cleanup. More than 30 cubic yards and 15 tons of trash was removed from the lake. The effort continues today.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thompson said nearly 200 volunteers still showed up to support LMRA and clean the heavily traveled roadsides and shoreline in the Lake Martin community. Roadsides included portions of Highways 63, 280, 229/50, 49 and 34. Neighborhoods included Real Island, Windermere, Windover, Castaway and Little Kowaliga Road.
As for the amount of trash picked up, Thompson was very pleased as four dumpsters provided by Advanced Disposal were filled completely. He also said more than 30 tires, including one huge tractor tire, were removed from the lake and will be recycled thanks to Tallapoosa County Commissioner Steve Robinson.
Even students got involved with many children from local schools and youth groups turning out to take part in the effort.
