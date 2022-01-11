Part of the funding approved by the United States Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be used by the Tallapoosa County Commission to improve water service to county residents.
It is estimated that more than $1.1 million will be needed to make repairs to water lines near Davis Circle and near the Lakeview Heights subdivision near Madwind Road.
County administrator Blake Beck said water service in the two areas had issues that needed to be addressed.
“The project at Davis Circle will replace water lines under the road,” Beck told the commission at its Monday meeting. “The road has lots of construction [traffic] on it and the water lines are [breaking].”
Beck said the water lines in the Lakeview Heights area are also failing and need to be repaired and replaced.
Deputy sheriff’s pay to increase
The commission approved a recommendation of Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett that will increase pay for deputies in his department. Abbett had previously asked the commission about deputies in the department being moved up one step on the pay matrix and for deputies starting out to move up the matrix more quickly. Abbett’s request is to help with retention and recruitment of law enforcement officers. The move will cost an estimated $135,000 in 2022 and also required a budget amendment by the commission.
No severe weather preparedness tax holiday
The commission went along with the recommendations of the Alexander City and Tallapoosa County boards of education and did not pass a sales tax holiday for state approved severe weather preparedness items. Beck said it has been customary for the commission to go along with the boards of education recommendations on sales tax holidays.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Dec. 13 meeting.
• Approved warrants and purchase orders.
• Awarded a bid to SCF Erections of Tallassee to construct a shop for commission districts one and two on Elkahatchee Road in Alexander City.
• Authorized Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Association to seek DR-4503 COVID-19 Disaster Funds for mitigation.
• Accepted bids on three new patrol cars, an x-ray machine for the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex in Alexander City and for jail lock repairs for the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
• Approved the commission joining the State of Alabama as participants in the Endo settlement for one of many lawsuits against opioid manufacturers.
• Approved the normal rotation of commission chair to George Carleton and vice chair to T.C. Coley.
• Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the resurfacing of Camp ASCCA Road.
• Was informed by Abbett that the commission the courtroom of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse was about to undergo minor renovations.
• Was reminded that the courthouses of Tallapoosa County will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee’s birthdays.
Commissioners Steve Robinson and Emma Jean Thweatt were absent from the meeting due to deaths in the family.
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.