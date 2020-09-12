For students who may have missed fall enrollment an Central Alabama Community College, a second opportunity is available to sign up for classes.
CACC’s second mini-term begins Oct. 8 and registration is now open.
“Basically this is an opportunity for students who maybe missed the regular term, they have the opportunity to still enroll for fall,” CACC public relations director Brett Pritchard said. “We always have a second mini-mester based on what the needs and demands are, so we want to try to get as many students enrolled in these classes as possible.”
Classes for this term are limited but could benefit students requiring certain classes to stay on track for their degrees. General education courses such as math, history, English and art are being offered along with some welding and computer information systems courses.
“I know the situation with COVID has been different for everybody,” Pritchard said.
For more information or to sign up, visit cacc.edu or call 256-234-6346.